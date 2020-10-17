County’s coronavirus cases increase by 117 since Friday

County’s COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 for fourth day this week
There have been 117 new cases since Friday
Montgomery County’s known COVID-19 cases increased by 117 since Friday, marking the fourth time in a week the number of new cases topped 100.
The 0.5% increase brings the county’s total number of cases to 24,291.
At a media briefing on Thursday, county officials said they are holding off on lifting more restrictions because of the recent uptick in cases. County Executive Marc Elrich said the county might have to return to a “more restrictive environment” and a second surge of cases “appears to be coming.”
The county has been hovering around 10 cases per 100,000 in the last week or so, which officials say indicates the county is on the higher end of a moderate transmission range.
The last time the county had 10 cases per 100,000 was in early August.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached a three-day average of 81 on Saturday morning. The county’s three-day average of its test positivity is at 3.2% with more than 4,100 tests administered.
The Maryland Department of Health reported no new deaths from the virus in the county, leaving the death toll at 820.
There have been 40 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.
Across the state, cases rose by 798 — or 0.6% — since Friday morning. The state has now had 135,127 known cases.
There have been 3,891 people who have died from the virus in the state.