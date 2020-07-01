County’s COVID-19 cases increase 3.6% in a week
There have been 14,803 cases in the county and 700 confirmed deaths
There have now been 14,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — a 3.6% increase of new cases in a week.
The increase from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, when new Maryland Department of Health data were posted, was 0.45%.
On Wednesday morning, the state Department of Health reported one new confirmed death from the virus in Montgomery County, bringing the county’s new total to 700.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The county has the highest number of deaths from the virus in the state. It has the second highest number of known cases behind Prince George’s County, with 18,645 cases.
The county is tracking conditions of the virus and using 10 metrics to consider how and when it should continue reopening. Eight of them have been met or shown “substantial progress.”
Those benchmarks include:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 72 (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 134 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 48 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 66% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 56% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 32% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 6% (three-day average); 14 declining days
The two benchmarks that have not been met are:
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); 10 declining days
● Tests administered: 1,511 (three-day average); 4.1% testing capacity in the last 30 days, the county’s goal is 5%
Statewide, there have been 67,918 known cases and 3,077 confirmed deaths from the virus.
More than 662,200 tests have been administered, with a test positivity rate of 4.72%.
Of the 461 people hospitalized with the virus in Maryland, 307 are in acute care and 154 are in intensive care. More than 10,902 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state has tested 9% of its population as of Wednesday morning.
