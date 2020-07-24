County’s COVID-19 cases increase 0.7% in a day; state rise remains over 1%
Montgomery cases remain below 1% increase for 17 consecutive days
Montgomery County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 114 cases, or 0.7%, in a day, according to data released Friday morning. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 16,768.
The Maryland Department of Health also reported one new confirmed death from the virus, for a total of 744 in the county.
There have been 38 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of deaths from the virus, and has the second highest number of known cases behind Prince George’s County, with 21,210 cases.
For the 17th consecutive day, the county’s daily case increase has remained under 1%. The state has had greater increases by percentage than the county for 15 of those days.
Across the state, cases increased 1.2% in a day on Friday, bringing the total number of known cases to 81,766.
The state has had daily case increases of 1% or more for six of the last 11 days.
Deaths from the virus in Maryland have increased to 3,293.
More than 1,040,000 tests have been conducte, with a positivity rate of 4.7%.
The daily case increases in the county for the last 17 days were:
● July 24: 0.7%
● July 23: 0.4%
● July 22: 0.4%
● July 21: 0.5%
● July 20: 0.4%
● July 19: 0.7%
● July 18: 0.6%
● July 17: 0.6%
● July 16: 0.4%
● July 15: 0.7%
● July 14: 0.7%
● July 13: 0.3%
● July 12: 0.7%
● July 11: 0.4%
● July 10: 0.4%
● July 9: 0.7%
● July 8: 0.4%
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county was meeting or showing “substantial progress” in six of its 10 benchmarks:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 85 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 20 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 44% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 21% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 3.2% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 2,631 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 6.6% for the last 30 days
The four benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 74 (three-day average); seven declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 3 (three-day average); seven declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); six declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 69% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for seven days
Of the 533 patients hospitalized with the virus in the state, 390 are in acute care and 143 are in intensive care. More than 12,100 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the health crisis.
