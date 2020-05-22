County’s coronavirus cases increase 22% in a week
Eleven deaths added overnight in Montgomery, for new total of 502
Montgomery County has had 9,432 known cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 22% in a week.
More than 170 cases were added overnight, according to data released Friday morning by the Maryland Department of the Health.
The new data includes 11 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County, for a total of 502 deaths.
There are 38 “probable” deaths in the county. Deaths are designated as “probable” when coronavirus is reported as the cause but has not been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Montgomery County has the highest number of deaths in the state. It has the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, which has 13,077 known cases.
The county released dashboard data on Wednesday that tracks its reopening benchmarks. Those include hospitalizations, new cases and emergency room visits.
Statewide, there are now 44,424 confirmed cases of the virus, with 893 cases added in the last 24 hours. There have been 2,092 deaths and 115 “probable” deaths.
More than 3,200 people have been released from isolation. Of the 1,329 people who are hospitalized with the virus, 823 are in acute care and 506 are in intensive care. A total of 7,634 people have been hospitalized with the virus during the health crisis.
More men, 1,054, have died from the virus than women, who account for 1,038 deaths. But more cases have been found in women than men, with 23,141 and 21,283 cases, respectively.
The most cases, 8,189, have been confirmed in people between the ages of 30 and 39. However, the most deaths, 952, have occurred in people age 80 or older. One patient between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
African Americans account for 13,320 cases and 874 deaths. There have been 10,726 cases and 181 deaths among Hispanics.
White people have had 8,897 cases and 870 deaths. Asians account for 855 cases and 80 deaths.
