County’s coronavirus cases increase 1.2% in one day
State reports five new deaths in Montgomery, for a total of 633
Montgomery County has now had 13,124 COVID-19 cases — a 1.2% increase in a day.
The Maryland Department of Health reported five new confirmed deaths from the virus in the county on Wednesday morning, for a total of 633 deaths.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths from the virus. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has consistently had the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in the state. It has the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, which has had 16,753 as of Wednesday morning.
The county is meeting seven of 10 benchmarks it is using for guidance on how it can begin to reopen. The first phase of Montgomery County’s reopening began on June 1.
On Tuesday, Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, told the council that the earliest the county could enter a second phase is Monday. The county would need to analyze 14 days of data from the first phase before a decision was made, he said.
If the metrics continue moving in a positive direction but some haven’t reached the improvement they would like to see, Gayles said some more activities might be allowed without fully entering phase two.
The county updates data for its benchmarks by 2 p.m. each day. As of Tuesday afternoon, the benchmarks that have been met are:
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: five (three-day average); 14 declining days over 14 days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 267 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: eight (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 98 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 56% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 12% (three-day average); 14 declining days
The benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 115 (three-day average); eight declining days over 14 days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 67% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for four days
● Tests administered: 1,324 (three-day average); 3.5% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county benchmark is to test 5% of its population every month)
The county’s test positivity rate is roughly 9.5%.
Statewide, there have been 59,465 confirmed coronavirus cases. There have been 2,719 deaths from the virus.
More than 451,900 tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of roughly 7.2%.
There are 955 people currently hospitalized with the virus — 576 are in acute care and 379 are in intensive care. More than 9,700 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
Most of the cases, 11,098, have been found in people between ages 30 to 39. The most deaths, 1,255, have occurred in people age 80 or older.
Women continue to account for more cases than men with 30,963 and 28,502 cases, respectively. More men, 1,390, have died from the virus than women, 1,329.
African Americans account for 17,214 cases and 1,123 deaths from the virus. Among the Hispanic population, there have been 16,006 cases and 269 deaths.
There have been 11,718 cases and 1,154 deaths among white people. Asians account for 1,140 cases and 103 deaths.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.