County will require proof of vaccination to attend in-person council meetings

Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz said Tuesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend in-person council meetings, which are scheduled to resume March 15.

Albornoz did not immediately offer an explanation for the policy during a council meeting, other than that it would be part of other restrictions in place for the third-floor chambers when the council returns.

Sonya Healy, a spokeswoman for the County Council, and Marlene Michaelson, the executive director of the County Council, could not immediately be reached for comment by email Tuesday.

Albornoz announced on Monday that the County Council would return to in-person meetings on March 15. He told Bethesda Beat in January that residents and organizations could still testify virtually when council members return to in-person meetings.

Council members held work sessions on a proposed policy from County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration to require proof of vaccination for certain businesses via a vaccine passport. But the idea has been put aside for now, after businesses and residents testified against it at multiple public hearings.

