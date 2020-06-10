County will move into phase 2 of reopening next week, Elrich says
Second phase includes indoor dining, limited seating at places of worship
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said on Wednesday that the county will move into its second phase of reopening some time next week.
During a media briefing, Elrich said that the second phase would likely begin between the dates of phase 2 set by Prince George’s County (June 15) and Washington, D.C. (June 19).
“We’re going to look to see what the data shows. If the data continues to be reasonable, then this is what we’re going to be able to do,” he said. “If we see high spikes [in the metrics], obviously, we won’t be able to go there.”
The county announced the details of what will be included under phases 2 and 3 of its reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county entered phase one on June 1. It allows restaurants and bars to open with limited outdoor seating. Phase one also allows:
- Retail shops to open for curbside service only
- Child care services for state-approved emergency programs for essential employees and employees of businesses and entities allowed to reopen in the first phase
- Car washes can do exterior cleaning only
- Manufacturing businesses for a full reopening with precautions and guidance
- Outdoor day camps and youth sports programs under state guidelines
Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, said on Tuesday that the county would need to evaluate at least two weeks’ worth of data before deciding on whether to move into phase 2. That would put the earliest the county could go to phase 2 as Monday.
He did not announce any details at the time of what phase 2 would include.
Gayles said on Wednesday that if the metrics begin to show an increase in new cases or in any other conditions, the county would need to re-evaluate its restrictions and possibly put some back into place.
The county posted on its website Wednesday that under phase 2:
- The number of child care services for essential employees would expand.
- Restaurants would be allowed to serve customers indoors at 50% capacity
- Limited indoor and outdoor services could take place at places of worship
- Gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed
- Outdoor pools would be open for lap swimming with requirements
- Outdoor day camps and youth sports would expand their offerings
- Limited in-store purchase would be allowed at retail establishments
- Gyms and other fitness centers would be open with requirements
Many of the activities that would be allowed under phase 2 would require businesses to maintain a distancing ratio of 1 person per 200 square feet of space, such as gatherings at houses of worship, gyms and retail establishments.
Additionally, some of the activities under phase 2 — such as reopening gyms, restaurants and allowing gatherings of up to 50 people— would only be allowed if Gov. Larry Hogan first lifts those restrictions.
On Friday, Hogan allowed certain types of nonessential businesses to reopen, but it did not include fitness centers or indoor seating at restaurants.
Hogan is scheduled to discuss the state’s phase 2 reopening plan during a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Montgomery County has reopened more slowly than other parts of the state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials citing the fact that the county has a higher caseload than other parts of the state.
The county also listed details of its phase 3 plan on Wednesday, which include:
- A reopening of all child care programs, with social distancing restrictions
- Limited reopening of concerts and theaters
- A requirement that people keep a distancing ratio of 1 person per 100 square feet at houses of worship, fitness centers, salons and other retail establishments.
- Restaurants could expand indoor dining to a maximum of 75% capacity
The county’s website states that moving to phases 2 and 3 depends on whether the county is meeting its COVID-19 health criteria. As of Wednesday, the county was meeting 7 of 10 benchmarks.
