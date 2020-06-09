County sees 1% bump in coronavirus cases
Statewide increase stays at less than 1% for third straight day
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County rose more than 1% Tuesday morning after two straight days in which the increase was less than 1% and dropping.
Montgomery County has had 12,968 cases, according to state Department of Health data posted Tuesday morning.
The total is up by 150 cases, or about 1.2%, from Monday’s figure of 12,818.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County is now 628, after eight were added on Tuesday morning.
The county also has recorded 39 “probable” deaths, in which COVID-19 is considered the cause on a death certificate but that hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Overall, Maryland has now had 58,904 cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday morning’s figures. The increase of about 0.8% from Monday marks the third straight day Maryland has seen a daily increase of less than 1%.
Meanwhile, Montgomery County’s data dashboard continues to indicate that seven of the 10 benchmarks for Montgomery County have been met. The county is using that data as a guide as it figures how much and how quickly to reopen.
Over the weekend, the county rose from six benchmarks met to seven.
The county updates its benchmark data by 2 p.m. each day. The data posted Monday afternoon were:
- Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 123 (three-day average); 7 declining days out of the last 14
- Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: 5 (three-day average); 14 declining days
- COVID-19-related hospitalizations: 276 (three-day average); 14 declining days
- Number of COVID-19-related emergency room patients: seven (three-day average); 14 declining days
- COVID-19-related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 102 (three-day average); 14 declining days
- Acute care bed utilization rate: 68% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met three of the last 14 days
- Intensive Care Unit bed utilization date: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met 14 out of the last 14 days
- Percentage of ventilators in use: 58% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met 14 out of the last 14 days
- Test positivity rate: 13% (three-day average); 14 declining days
- 3.5% of county residents tested in one month; the county’s goal is 5%
The county has said it needs to meet its benchmarks or make substantial progress on them as it considers loosening restrictions.
On Monday, Montgomery County completed one week in the first phase of its reopening. The state and most other jurisdictions advanced on Friday to a second phase. Montgomery County has not indicated when it plans to move to phase two.
There have been 2,686 confirmed deaths in Maryland, up from 2,265 on Monday. Another 125 deaths are considered probably related to COVID-19.
The state’s positivity rate, which is dropping, was 7.15% as of Tuesday morning.
There have been 319,178 negative tests.
The state has 970 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 584 in acute care and 386 in intensive care.
There have been 9,676 people hospitalized and 4,279 people released from isolation.