County says it shut down two Silver Spring businesses for not using social distancing
North Bethesda, Gaithersburg restaurants cited
The Society Restaurant & Lounge was one of two downtown Silver Spring restaurants that were forced to closed over the weekend after being cited by Montgomery County's health department for not complying with social distancing restrictions
Montgomery County’s health department said Tuesday that two Silver Spring restaurants were shut down for not complying with social distancing restrictions.
The Society Restaurant & Lounge and The Republic Garden, both on Georgia Avenue in the downtown area, were forced to close this past weekend after not complying with social distancing restrictions outlined in a county executive order, according to a Department of Health and Human Services press release issued on Tuesday.
- Customers must maintain at least six feet of distancing while waiting to be seated
- Customers must maintain distancing of at least six feet when seated at a bar
- Everyone must wear face coverings
- The business must post signage with these requirements
- Anyone who disobeys the order has the right to be refused service and might face criminal penalties.
A state executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan includes additional restrictions, such as not allowing more than six people to sit at a table and closing every other booth.
Neither of the two Silver Spring restaurants could be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon. There was no indication on their websites or social media pages that they had been closed.
Mary Anderson, a county Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat in an interview that the two restaurants were shut down after county health inspectors and business ambassadors visited them multiple times. Normally, county code inspectors visit businesses to make sure they are complying with COVID-19 restrictions.
“For a closure to happen, it’s a graduated thing,” Anderson said, explaining that the restaurants were previously warned that they were violating the order.
Anderson said both restaurants must submit written plans to the county detailing how they will correct the violations.
The press release stated that inspectors also fined The Block in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose area $500 for not maintaining social distancing.
Anderson said inspectors visited the business on July 8 following a complaint. After inspectors educated the business on what it needed to do to comply with the order, Anderson said, the health department received more complaints.
Inspectors returned to The Block on Saturday and issued the fine, she said.
Someone who answered the phone at The Block on Tuesday declined to comment, saying he didn’t know anything about the fine, and said he would pass a reporter’s contact information to someone else at the eatery.
The county also announced Tuesday that the restaurant Ay! Jalisco at 8401 Snouffer School Road near Gaithersburg was issued a written warning because employees weren’t wearing masks.
No one from Ay! Jalisco could be reached for comment on Tuesday. The restaurant is the second in the Gaithersburg area in the past week to get a county warning for having employees who didn’t wear masks.
Last week, the owner of The Grille at Flower Hill decided to close the restaurant, with the goal of selling it to someone else, after he refused to require his employees to wear masks. The business received a warning from county inspectors.
The owner took to social media to strenuously object to the idea of requiring asks and said he would not force his employees to do it, challenging the legitimacy of county and state executive orders.
The county also shut down a hookah lounge and the Palisades Lounge Bar in Silver Spring last week. Additionally, a hookah lounge in Rockville was informed that customers couldn’t smoke inside, but it stayed open for retail and to-go sales.
The county’s most recent announcement about the enforcement of its executive order came the same day Hogan wrote to local officials asking them to increase enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in bars and restaurants. In the letter, Hogan reminded officials that at least 12 states have reclosed bars and restaurants due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“You have the responsibility to enforce these laws,” the letter says. “Violators should be warned, fined, have actions taken regarding their licenses, or closed if necessary. Local health departments, local liquor boards and inspectors, and local law enforcement agencies must work together to ensure public health is protected.”
