A table of tea lights at a vigil in Wheaton on Thursday recognizes the 1,940 county residents who have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began about two years ago in March 2020. Photos by Steve Bohnel

In front of a podium on stage at the Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Wheaton on Thursday night, a table was covered with tea lights.

The lights were laid out to say “1,940” — representing the number of Montgomery County residents who died because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began roughly two years ago.

At a vigil, religious leaders led a crowd in prayer multiple times. County leaders shared their own personal stories of how the coronavirus has affected them, like so many around the county, nation, and world.

One was Raymond Crowel, director of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. Crowel said his sister died because of the coronavirus in April 2020.

He said there were not as many safeguards in the county and country than there are now, such as more access to testing. There were no vaccines available yet. Surgical and medical masks were being conserved for health care workers.

Crowel said residents must take advantage of resources in the county to help them through their grief of losing family members and friends to the virus.

He and others who spoke Thursday commended Montgomery County residents for coming together, and told them that if someone they knew died because of the virus, they did not die in vain.

Crowel said that “1,900 souls is a lot of people, but each of those people touched many, many more lives.”

