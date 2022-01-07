Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Montgomery County on Friday issued a list of libraries that will start distributing COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits, beginning on Monday.

According to a news release, the following libraries will distribute kits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., from Monday to Saturday, beginning Jan. 10:

Aspen Hill

Chevy Chase

Damascus

Davis

Gaithersburg

Little Falls

Potomac

Silver Spring

White Oak

More kits will be distributed from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the following locations:

Connie Morella (Bethesda)

Germantown

Kensington Park

Long Branch

Marilyn Praisner (Burtonsville)

Olney

Quince Orchard

Rockville

Twinbrook

Wheaton

The kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents will be limited to two kits each, for a total of four tests.

County officials urged those who are showing COVID-19 symptoms to not attend one of the libraries, but rather to go to a PCR testing site at one of multiple locations countywide, or contact their health care provider.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said during a news briefing this week that the number of test kits offered at each site will depend on the library’s size and other logistics. He said that number could change in the days after distribution starts, depending on demand.

For example, if 500 test kits were offered at one site on the first day, officials would evaluate how quickly the supply is distributed and make adjustments in the days after, if needed, he said.

County health officials said they are working with state partners to open a mass testing site in Germantown, with the support of the Maryland National Guard. Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, wrote in a text message that it would be a state-run site.

Spokespeople for the state’s Department of Health did not immediately return an email for comment on Friday.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com