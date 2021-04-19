County records fewest COVID-19 cases in a day since March 2020

On Monday morning, Montgomery County recorded its fewest COVID-19 cases in one day in 13 months.

The county recorded 23 new cases, bringing its total to 68,865.

It was the fewest cases in a day since March 25, 2020. That day, 20 cases were recorded.

Before Monday, the county had at least 100 new cases for 11 of the past 12 days.

The county is continuing to make progress in its number of vaccinations.







As of Friday, the county had vaccinated 466,051 residents — or 44.3% of the county’s population — with one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. There are 282,963 residents — or 26.9% of the population — who are fully vaccinated with a second dose or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The J&J vaccine was recently put on hold for use while federal agencies review potential links to rare blood clots in six women who received that vaccine.

There have been 1,454 people who are confirmed to have died in the county.

There also are 46 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.

Across Maryland, the number of cases increased by 631 on Monday, for a new total of 436,659 since March 2020.

There have been 8,387 state residents who are confirmed to have died of the virus and 1,259 people are currently hospitalized.