County records 107 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, four deaths
County continues daily case growth less than 1%
Montgomery County on Friday added 107 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 18,139.
Friday’s daily case growth was 0.6%, continuing the county’s trend of a less than 1% daily increase.
There have been 762 confirmed deaths from the virus in Montgomery County. Four new confirmed deaths were added since Thursday, the most in a single day since July 23.
There have also been 39 “probable” deaths from the coronavirus, meaning the disease is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
There have been 93,806 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland as of Friday morning. There have been 3,429 confirmed deaths and 136 probable deaths in the state.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 86 (three-day average); six declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 27 (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 64% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for nine days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 27% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met 14 out of 14 days
● Test positivity: 3% (three-day average); 14 out of 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 2,922 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 9.4% for the last 30 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 63 (three-day average); five declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: one (three-day average); 12 declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: five (three-day average); eight declining days out of 14
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 73% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for four days out of 14.