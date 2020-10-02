County recommends no trick-or-treating for Halloween
Officials encouraging virtual, drive-through events
Via Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services
Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services on Friday released guidelines for the year’s spookiest holiday, recommending that people skip trick-or-treating this year and opt instead for virtual or socially distanced events.
The guidelines ask families to not go door to door, soliciting treats or gather for parties this Halloween.
“Trunk-or-treating,” in which children go from vehicle to vehicle instead of door to door, is also not recommended. It is difficult to maintain “proper physical distancing” during those activities, according to a news release from the county.
Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed, in alignment with existing public health guidelines.
Instead, county officials are encouraging virtual parties, costume contests and pumpkin carving. They also encourage people to decorate their yards and hold car parades or drive-through events in which people remain in their vehicles and observe Halloween displays. In the drive-through events, people could receive treat bags, according to the news release.
Restaurants can hold Halloween-themed meals outdoors.
During a call with private school leaders on Friday, Montgomery County Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Dr. Earl Stoddard said the guidelines are to help keep people safe. But, he said, “We won’t have people out monitoring the streets to make sure trick-or-treating won’t occur.”
Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said allowable activities are intended to let people “enjoy the spirit of the moment” while adhering to public health guidelines.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com