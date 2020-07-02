County pools will reopen Monday with restrictions
Reservations will be required for two-hour sessions
County pools will be reopening on Monday with several restrictions.
Photo from Montgomery County Recreation
Montgomery County pools will reopen on Monday, but reservations are required to go for a swim.
Montgomery County Recreation will open seven outdoor pools and three indoor aquatic centers with several restrictions to maintain physical distancing.
Pass holders have to make reservations for two-hour sessions to use the pools. Those can be made here.
Outdoor pools will be open for two-hour sessions between noon and 9 p.m. every day.
Only lap swimming will be allowed at indoor aquatic centers, which will be open for two-hour sessions. The hours are 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Fitness rooms, saunas, hot tubs, crossing features and the lazy river will be closed. Wading pools and baby pools will be closed, as well.
Lockers and any shared equipment, such as kickboards, will not be available.
Slides and diving boards will be open for use.
Requirements for using the pool include:
● Anyone at least 2 years old must use a face covering while on the pool deck, in common areas, and when social distancing isn’t possible. Face coverings are not required when in the water.
● Families should stay together and physically distance themselves from others with at least six feet of separation.
● People should bring their own chairs or blankets to outdoor pools.
● People should limit the time they spend in restrooms. There will be alternate exits that avoid the bath houses and locker rooms.
The only facility that will remain closed is the Martin Luther King Jr. Indoor Aquatic Center in Colesville, which is being renovated with a new roof and changes to the lobby and locker rooms. It is also being upgraded to include improvements that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The center will reopen in September.
In a news release on Thursday, Robin Riley, the county’s recreation director, said the pools’ operations will “look very different this year as our staff has been working hard to ensure that we have the necessary processes and procedures in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”
More information on passes, pool hours and locations can be found here. Residents with questions can email recreation.customerservice@montgomerycountymd.gov.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.