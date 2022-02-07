County nears 85% fully vaccinated mark, once a metric for ending mask mandate

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A little over 84% of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, county health officials said Monday. The county is close to hitting 85% — a benchmark which was once an automatic trigger for ending the county’s indoor mask mandate.

Specifically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker showed that 84.3% of the county’s population is “fully vaccinated.”

“Fully vaccinated” refers to two weeks after someone has received their Johnson and Johnson shot or their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Sean O’Donnell, the county’s public health emergency preparedness manager, told reporters Monday during a weekly briefing that progress for getting the general population fully vaccinated has slowed lately.

County officials have continued to see, however, residents come in to get their booster shot.

Of those people in the fully vaccinated population, 50% have gotten a booster shot, according to data O’Donnell shared. Of those fully vaccinated who are 65 and older, 74% have gotten a booster, the data showed.

O’Donnell said it’s important for everyone, but especially those with other diseases or serious health complications, to get the booster shot for additional protection. He added that the county’s Department of Health and Human Services and others are beginning additional public messaging campaigns to encourage more county residents to get the booster.

Residents 18 and older who received a Johnson or Johnson shot are eligible two months after they’ve gotten their shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those 12 and older who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster five months after their second dose. Those 18 and older can do the same if they received Moderna doses.

There needs to be different types of outreach to different communities, O’Donnell said. He added, however, that residents may now have competing priorities in their work schedule, family or other commitments.

It’s also possible, he said, that people see the booster as less urgent than their initial vaccination series. When the vaccines were first available, the county was more limited in what was open than it is now, even with the indoor mask mandate, O’Donnell said.

“People are back in their workplaces, and back doing lots of things. And so they have to find time to make this happen,” O’Donnell said.

The indoor mask mandate metric

County Council members previously agreed to terminate the indoor mask mandate when 85% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated. That provision was approved in early November as an amendment to a previous Board of Health regulation.

County health officials and council members previously expected that vaccinating enough residents 5 to 11 years old — the youngest and latest group to become eligible for the vaccine — meant the county would reach the 85% mark by early January.

But, in early January, due to the spread of omicron and other factors, council members — at the advice of county health officials — removed the 85% threshold as an automatic trigger to end the mandate. They instead set a termination date of Jan. 31, then extended it at a meeting late last month to Feb. 21.

O’Donnell said that it would be notable if the CDC changes its definition of “fully vaccinated” to include boosters, but the agency’s guidance for quarantine and mask use after being exposed to COVID-19 now includes boosters as part of the equation.

Those eligible for boosters but who have not yet received one are encouraged to use a mask for five days after an isolation period of five days, according to that guidance.

