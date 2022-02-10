County might use wastewater to help detect COVID-19 spread

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Two Montgomery County Council members are interested in working with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission on wastewater testing to help determine spread of the coronavirus.

Council Member Hans Riemer asked county health officials on Tuesday how wastewater testing would work. Riemer said state officials previously told Dr. Travis Gayles, when he was the county’s health officer, that they would take the lead on such projects statewide.

James Bridgers, the county’s acting health officer, said some counties in Maryland have started to conduct that analysis. Montgomery County would have to work out details with the state to take on the same analysis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a National Wastewater Surveillance System, which includes testing for COVID-19.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, can shed the virus in their feces, which is then found in wastewater systems.

The program has been implemented locally though the state in multiple jurisdictions. The state announced a pilot program in November 2020 to examine how effective that could be.

Luis Maya, a spokesman for WSSC, wrote in an email that the utility provided “raw influent” samples from the utility’s Water Resource Recovery Facilities to the University of Maryland and Howard University, beginning in May 2020.

The sampling for Howard University stopped in December 2020, but WSSC continues to provide weekly samples to the University of Maryland, Maya wrote.

WSSC learned that potential COVID-19 outbreaks could be better predicted from wastewater samples that were taken from smaller facilities. There would be a better correlation of wastewater SARS-CoV-2 concentrations and positivity rates in collection systems closer to the wastewater source, according to Maya.

“In other words, because our system is so large, collecting wastewater samples at a plant does not help pinpoint outbreaks,” Maya wrote. “Collecting samples immediately downstream from a building or small neighborhood would be more effective from an early warning standpoint.”

Birthe Veno Kjelleru, an associate professor at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering, said in an interview that one of the positives of testing wastewater for COVID-19 is that researchers don’t need to wait until people are symptomatic to see if the virus is in certain parts of the community.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, there are no longer supply chain problems involved with testing the wastewater, and more students and researchers can work collaboratively in the university’s lab to test samples more efficiently, Kjelleru said.

The testing will not determine exactly how many people in a certain community have COVID, but it can determine the geographic areas, given the number of households or buildings that feed into a certain collection system, she said.

It’s a good way to measure spread in the community, especially if asymptomatic people aren’t getting tested, she said.

“At this point, it’s not rocket science or unknown science. It’s pretty established,” Kjelleru said.

In response to questioning from Council Member Tom Hucker during Tuesday’s County Council meeting, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said the University of Maryland might be able to provide support in helping the county, too.

Stoddard said the University of Maryland can provide the lab and other aspects needed to conduct a study of wastewater, using samples provided by WSSC. The County Council’s Transportation and Environment committee could use the university’s findings and work and mirror something to fit the county’s needs, Stoddard added.

Hucker and Riemer said they would support such a program.

“If that’s going to be up to us … let’s do it swiftly,” he said. “Because it is demonstrated to be highly effective. From my reading of materials, you get surveillance that is in advance of what shows up through testing.”

“If it’s a matter of hiring a contractor or working with WSSC … I’d urge us to put that in place as quickly as possible,” he added.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com