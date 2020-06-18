County might spend $10.5M to help keep food within reach

County might spend $10.5M to help ensure steady food supply
Groups estimate pandemic food needs at $41.6M for six months
The Montgomery County Council will consider spending $10.5 million on addressing food insecurity through a new partnership fund.
File photo
The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect families who are out of work and need a steady supply of food.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Montgomery County officials have distributed meals, spent $1.2 million in grants for nonprofits to increase their assistance to residents, and created other initiatives to help increase food security, or availability.
On Tuesday, the County Council will consider spending $10.5 million to implement a food security response strategy and create a fund to help cover costs.
Of the funds, $10 million would be for implementation. The remaining $500,000 would go to the Greater Washington Community Foundation to initiate and manage the Montgomery County Food Security Fund.
A partnership goal would be to raise $5 million in private donations for the fund.
The Montgomery County Food Council and nonprofits have estimated that an extra $41.6 million will be needed to combat food insecurity in the community and cover resources for the next six months.
A public hearing on the funds is scheduled for Tuesday.
Funding would increase the amount of food that can be provided, improve methods for food distribution, educate residents about available resources, and eventually create an improved food system in the county.
It would also be used to obtain food from local farmers and meals from local restaurants.
According to a county staff report, the weekly demand for food increased by more than 500% and roughly 350,000 pounds of food in around six weeks, starting in mid-April.
Council Member Will Jawando, who spearheaded the effort, said during the council’s meeting on Tuesday that the $10.5M is a start, but more funds would be needed.
“There’s no more important need, outside of health and safety, than to make sure people have food to eat,” he said. “We know that before this crisis, there were many that did not have food and that were insecure. … We’re going to have to make substantial investment in our food insecurity structure.”
Council Member Nancy Navarro said the county should make sure that the food purchased and distributed through the fund would include culture-specific food for certain communities.
On Tuesday, the council also introduced a $2.6 million appropriation for supporting the county’s senior nutrition program. The money would come from two federal grants — the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
Council Member Gabe Albornoz said the program provides the primary meal of the day for many senior citizens.
“These are federal funds, which further underscores the critical nature and importance of the partnerships between our federal, state and local governments,” he said. “We do not have the resources within local government ourselves to be able to advance these programs,” he said. “We must continue to seek support from our federal delegation.”
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.