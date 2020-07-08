County liquor store in Silver Spring reopens; was closed after worker tested positive for COVID-19
Fourth employee at Gaithersburg store tests positive
Flower Avenue Liquor & Wine in Silver Spring reopened Wednesday after Montgomery County officials say it was temporarily closed because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The county’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) was notified of the worker’s positive test on Tuesday before the store would have opened, according to a press release from ABS Wednesday afternoon. Instead, the store was closed all day on Tuesday for cleaning.
The Silver Spring store, which ABS owns, reopened at noon on Wednesday, the press release stated.
According to the press release, three ABS stores have had to close due to at least one employee testing positive for the virus since March, when cases were first reported in Maryland.
Montgomery County Liquor & Wine in Gaithersburg closed Monday after county officials said three employees tested positive for the virus. Wednesday’s press release stated that a fourth employee has since tested positive. The store is scheduled to reopen July 20.
Additionally, Hampden Lane Liquor & Wine in downtown Bethesda closed in March after an employee tested positive for the virus. That store reopened on April 15.
County officials wrote in the press release that ABS workers have been deep cleaning all of their stores since the beginning of the health crisis and installed plexiglass at registers to separate employees from customers.
ABS workers experiencing symptoms are asked to stay home and anyone who has symptoms or tests positive will receive administrative leave, the press release stated.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com