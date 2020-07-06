County liquor store in Gaithersburg closes after three workers test positive for COVID-19
Other workers, customers urged to check themselves for symptoms
Montgomery County Liquor & Wine in the Gaithersburg area has temporarily closed after three workers tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Monday.
One employee tested positive for the virus on June 30 and the other two tested positive “several days later,” according to a county press release.
The store was deep cleaned afterward by the county’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) department closed the store “out of an abundance of caution,” the press release said.
The Gaithersburg store, at 12155 Darnestown Road, is one of 26 county-owned liquor stores listed on the ABS website. It is scheduled to reopen on July 20.
Other workers from the store have been put on paid administrative leave for two weeks, the county announced, and they have been asked to check themselves for symptoms. Additionally, others who visited the store in the last week are asked to check themselves for symptoms.
The press release said ABS will provide optional bimonthly COVID-19 testing for all of its employees within the next week.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com