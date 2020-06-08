County has lowest daily increase of reported COVID-19 cases since mid-March
Cases increased 0.7%, reaching more than 12,800
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County increased Monday by 0.7%, or 84 cases, in a day — the lowest daily increase for the county since March 16.
On Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported that there have been 12,818 confirmed cases in the county.
It was the second straight day that the county reached a new low for its daily percentage increase.
Three new confirmed deaths were reported on Monday morning, for a total of 620 deaths from the virus.
There are 39 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates but have not been confirmed with a laboratory test.
As of Saturday, the county was meeting seven of its 10 reopening benchmarks. It increased from six that have been met since Wednesday.
The benchmark for measuring the number of new deaths each day was showing a decrease over 14 days. The county’s goal for almost every benchmark is to see substantial progress over 14 days.
The benchmarks that have been met are:
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: seven (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 283 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: nine (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 105 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 57% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met 14 days
● Test positivity: 12% (three-day average); 14 declining days
The county benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 169 (three-day average); six declining days out of 14 days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 69% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met two of 14 days
● 3.5% of county residents tested in one month; the county’s goal is 5%
Across the state, there are now 58,404 known cases and 2,653 deaths from the virus.
More than 435,300 tests have been administered and the state’s test positivity rate is roughly 7.4%
There are currently 979 people hospitalized with the virus in Maryland — 587 are in acute care and 392 are in intensive care. More than 9,600 people in the state have been hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
