County has lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-March
County has had 15,163 cases and 715 confirmed deaths
Montgomery County on Monday had the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases — 0.22% — since mid-March.
With the increase, the county has had 15,163 confirmed cases, as of Monday morning. The number of cases has grown 3.3% in a week.
The Maryland Department of Health on Monday reported four more confirmed deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the county to 715.
There have been 38 “probable” deaths from the virus. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state. It has had the second highest number of known cases behind Prince George’s County, with 19,040 cases.
As of Sunday, the county was reporting that eight of its 10 benchmarks were being met or showing “significant progress.” That data is updated by 2 p.m. every day.
The eight benchmarks that have been met or shown “substantial progress” include:
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 2 (three-day average); 13 declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 114 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive care unit hospitalizations: 38 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 68% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 50% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 30% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 5% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Test administered: 1,797 (three-day average); the county is reporting that it has 4.4% testing capacity in the last 30 days; the county’s goal is 5%
The two benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 77 (three-day average); nine declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 4 (three-day average); 10 declining days
Statewide, there have been 69,904 confirmed cases and 3,121 deaths from the virus. More than 724,400 tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.5%. Negative results have come back for 517,457 tests.
There are 403 people currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 261 are in acute care and 142 are in intensive care. More than 11,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.