Montgomery County has lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in two months
Total increased 1% in figures released Wednesday morning
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montgomery County rose 1% on Wednesday, bringing the total of cases to 9,052.
It is the lowest increase in the county’s caseload by percentage since March 15, when no new cases were added in the county.
Since April 11, the increase by percentage has been in single digits for all but two days. Before that, increases were consistently in double digits.
Montgomery County added nine confirmed deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 474.
There were also 41 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Wednesday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has had the second most cases in the state, next to Prince George’s County, which has had 12,446. Montgomery County has had more deaths.
The state had 42,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of about 2%, from Tuesday’s total, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The state’s confirmed death toll rose to 2,004 and there have been 119 probable deaths.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,410 coronavirus patients hospitalized across the state, including 871 in acute care and 539 in intensive care.
The number of hospitalizations in the state has been dropping over the last three weeks.
The county’s Department of Health does not routinely release hospitalization data on its website.
There have been 908 deaths among Maryland residents older than 80 as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
