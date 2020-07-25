County has highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since early July
Increases in state continue to be higher than in Montgomery
Known cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County went up by 0.9% since Friday, the highest daily increase since July 7 when cases rose by 1.1%.
There have now been 16,922 COVID-19 reported cases in the county, up by 154 in a day, according to data released Saturday morning by the Maryland Department of Health.
The state has continued to have higher daily increases of coronavirus cases than Montgomery County.
On Saturday morning, data showed that cases rose by 1.6% in the state for a total case count of 83,054. The increase was the highest it’s been since June 5, which had an increase of 1.6% as well.
No new deaths from the virus were reported in the county, leaving the death toll at 744. There have been 38 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of deaths from the virus and the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County with 21,432 cases.
Statewide, 3,304 people have died from the virus.
More than 1,075,300 tests have been conducted with a positivity rate of 4.5%.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
As of Friday afternoon, the county was meeting or showing “substantial progress” in six of its 10 benchmarks:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 91 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 20 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 47% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 20% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 3.4% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 2,728 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 6.8% for the last 30 days
The four benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 83 (three-day average); six declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 3 (three-day average); six declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); seven declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for six days
Of the 545 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state , 388 are in acute care and 157 are in intensive care. More than 12,100 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.