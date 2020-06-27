 County has had 14 straight days with less than 1% increase in COVID-19 cases
There have been 14,520 cases and 695 confirmed deaths in county

By Andrew Schotz
Coronavirus dept of health photo

For 14 straight days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has increased by less than 1% per day.

The increase on Saturday morning was 49 cases, or 0.34%, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health. The county has now had 14,520 cases, up from 14,471 as of Friday.

There have been 695 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County as of Saturday, when four were added to the total.

On Friday, there were no new deaths recorded in the county — the first day that has happened since April 15.

Another 39 deaths in the county are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause on a death certificate but it has not been confirmed through a laboratory test.

The county has been using 10 benchmarks as a guide for reopening and to determine when it is safe to lift social distancing restrictions. The county dashboard, which is updated at 2 p.m. daily, shows nine of 10 benchmarks met or “showing significant progress.” 

The nine benchmarks as of Friday afternoon are:

● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 158 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: six (three-day average); 13 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 59 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 61% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 38% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 7% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: two (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 89 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 68% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days

The one benchmark that the dashboard shows hasn’t been met is:
● Tests administered: 1,275 (three-day average); 4% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county’s goal is to test 5% of its population each month)

Across the state, there have been 66,450 cases of the coronavirus, as of Saturday morning — up 0.51% from Friday, when there had been 66,115.

There have been 3,030 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Maryland.

