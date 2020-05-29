 Montgomery County Executive Marc Erich suspends time requirement for business personal property tax
County executive suspends time requirement for business personal property tax

Deadline will be extended until after the state of emergency ends

By Briana Adhikusuma Follow @briadhikusuma
Montgomery County Executive Marc Erich issued an executive order to suspend the time requirements for the county’s 2020 business personal property tax until after the state of emergency ends.

The order went into effect on May 21.

“Businesses in Montgomery County have experienced some tough times in this pandemic,” Elrich said in a press release on Friday. “Many have closed, laid off employees. They have been challenged in so many ways. This executive order is another way we are assisting our business community.”

Any businesses that have outstanding tax bills will have to pay the taxes by the end of the month that follows the month in which the emergency is lifted, according to the release.

Annual business personal property tax bills are usually due 30 days after the date on the bill.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.

