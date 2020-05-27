County executive still not setting specific date for reopening
Elrich says it could begin early next week
During a Wednesday media briefing, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said business guidelines for reopening will be announced soon.
Montgomery County continues to not have a reopening date as Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia prepare to start easing restrictions this week.
County Executive Marc Elrich has stood firm in not setting a date until the county has more improvement and sustained decreases in several conditions for reopening.
In a media briefing on Wednesday, Elrich said the county is still within its estimated time frame of a partial reopening this week or next week. It will most likely be early next week, he said.
“We think that’s actually possible. I feel pretty good about the numbers being where they are,” he said of the county’s tracking data. “I’m hoping we don’t get a weekend bounce from people going to Ocean City. … So far, the numbers are pushing in the right direction.”
On Wednesday, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said the District plans to start lifting restrictions on Friday. The latest stay-at-home order was supposed to be in effect until June 8.
Northern Virginia also is scheduled to start loosening its restrictions on Friday.
Montgomery County staff members are developing guidance for businesses that will be allowed to reopen. The conditions will include conditions mask-wearing, social distancing and cleaning.
“I don’t think we’re going to lift [restrictions] on Friday. We will tell people the date,” Elrich said. “I anticipate that we will come back and announce the date and announce what the restrictions will be.”
He added that Prince George’s County officials expect to announce a reopening date on Thursday and that he expects Montgomery County’s might be close to it.
“Things are evolving. We don’t know what the governor’s going to do at 5 p.m. today [at a press conference]. We’ve heard rumors,” Elrich said, adding that the county will take the announcement into consideration for its own reopening plans.
The county’s data dashboard, which displays its reopening criteria, show that the county still has not met the majority of the benchmarks.
Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, said on Wednesday that he would not hesitate to delay reopening if there is a reason from a health perspective “to be hesitant about moving forward.”
“We’re looking at the broader picture of the measures in the context of everything that’s happening,” he said. “That will inform our next steps and will also inform the level of openness in terms of what happens.”
Activities will be considered based on the safety level and the risk of transmission, he said.
Elrich said he was disappointed that Gov. Larry Hogan did not provide the context of stating “why we weren’t opening” when he announced loosening restrictions.
“I can deal with changes or whatever he’s going to modify. The difficulty of last week is the kind of sense that the counties were doing their own thing instead of expressing a clear message to people that these [Montgomery and Prince George’s] counties were not ready,” he said. “I know he knows the conditions here are different [than in other counties].”
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.