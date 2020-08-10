County averaged 92 new COVID-19 cases per day in last week
Daily increases have remained under 1% since July 8
COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County increased by roughly 4% in a week, according to data released Monday morning by the Maryland Department of Health.
The county had 647 new known cases and 10 confirmed deaths from the virus during a seven-day period, an average of 92 cases per day.
Daily increases in the county’s known coronavirus cases have remained under 1% since July 8.
There have been a total of 18,489 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 764 confirmed deaths in the county from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths from the virus in Montgomery County. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of deaths and second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, with 23,832 known cases.
Statewide, coronavirus cases increased approximately 6% in a week, for a total of 96,258 confirmed cases. There have been 3,454 confirmed deaths.
The state has administered more than 1,467,000 tests, with a positivity rate of 3.6%, as of Monday morning. More than 960,500 people have tested negative.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening.
As of Sunday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 2 (three-day average); 12 declining days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 28% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Test positivity: 3% (three-day average); 14 declining days out of 14
● Tests administered: 3,449 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 9.9% for the last 30 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 120 (three-day average); eight declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 6 (three-day average); eight declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 26 (three-day average); six declining days out of 14
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 74% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for four days out of 14
● ICU bed utilization rate: 65% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for six days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: six (three-day average); eight declining days out of 14
Of the 534 people hospitalized with the virus across the state, 415 are in acute care and 119 are in intensive care. More than 13,200 people have been hospitalized in Maryland over the course of the health crisis.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.