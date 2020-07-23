County COVID-19 case increases remain under 1% for 16 consecutive days
State continues to have higher increases
For the 16th straight day, the increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has been under 1 percent.
Confirmed cases went up by 0.4% from Wednesday to Thursday, bring the total known cases in the county to 16,654, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The health department also reported five new deaths in the county from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 743. There have been 38 “probable” deaths from the virus. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
New cases in the county are popping up at a slower rate than in the state, which has had daily increases of 1% or more for five of the last 10 days.
The Maryland Department of Health reported confirmed cases in the state have increased to 80,836 — a 0.8% increase in a day, as of Thursday.
Deaths from the virus in the state have reached 3,281 fatalities.
Statewide, more than 1 million tests have been conducted with a positivity rate of 4.6%.
Montgomery County is tracking current conditions of the pandemic and using the metrics to determine how and when the county should reopen its economy. The county is currently in Phase 2.
On Tuesday, Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, said there are no imminent plans to reinstate restrictions but officials will “continue to monitor” data to determine if more actions are needed to slow the spread of the virus.
Cases in the county have plateaued, he said, with 70 to 80 new cases reported each day. Hospitalization and ICU bed utilization rates have remained steady, he said.
Gayles and health officers in five other jurisdictions sent an email Monday to Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips asking her help in stopping a statewide increase in cases and hospitalizations.
They asked Phillips to reinstate some restrictions, such as not allowing indoor dining, closing indoor amusement and recreational facilities, and restricting travel to and from COVID-19 hotspots.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.