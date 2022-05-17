County Council Member Will Jawando tests positive for COVID-19

Will Jawando File Photo

County Council Member Will Jawando announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Jawando said he tested positive Monday and he is thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus.

“[I] am only experiencing mild symptoms,” Jawando said. “I am currently isolating in accordance with CDC guidance and will continue to work remotely.”

“I encourage all eligible Montgomery County residents to get fully vaccinated and boosted to best protect themselves and their loved ones against this virus,” he added.

The County Council has been meeting frequently recently to work on the fiscal year 2023 operating budget. Some have been working remotely during some of the sessions; the last time Jawando was physically at the dias was Thursday, May 12.

Jawando joins County Council members Tom Hucker and Andrew Friedson in testing positive for the coronavirus. County Executive Marc Elrich also tested positive in January, and has said in news briefings that being vaccinated and boosted likely prevented his mild case from being worse.

