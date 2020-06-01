County coronavirus cases increase 1% for second day in a row
Montgomery has had 11,476 cases, 576 deaths
Montgomery County has had 11,476 known COVID-19 cases, as of Monday morning — an increase of 115 cases, or 1%, in a day.
It is the second day in a row that cases have increased by only 1%. The increase on Sunday — actually, a shade under 1% — was the lowest daily increase in cases since the health crisis began in early March.
Cases have increased by single-digit rates since May 2, after a while of double-digit increases.
An additional four confirmed deaths were recorded in the county on Monday morning, for a new total of 576 deaths.
There also are 40 “probable” deaths related to the virus in the county. “Probable” deaths have coronavirus listed as the cause of death on death certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
The county has the highest number of deaths from the virus. It has the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, with 15,353 cases.
Around 5.3% of the county’s population has been tested. The county’s goal is to test 5% of its population every month.
Montgomery County began reopening some businesses and entities with restrictions on Monday at 6 a.m. Two of the county’s nine benchmarks for reopening have been met and several others have shown progress.
County officials have said criteria had to be met or show substantial progress, based on the most recent 14 days of data.
The county updates its benchmark data around noon each day. The data posted Sunday afternoon were:
• Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 203 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of the last 14
• Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: 10 (three-day average); eight declining days
• COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 317 (three-day average); nine declining days
• Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: eight (three-day average); six declining days
• COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 119 (three-day average); six declining days
• Acute care bed utilizations rate: 72% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met one of the last 14 days
• Intensive Care Unit bed utilization date: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met 14 out of the last 14 days
• Percentage of ventilators in use: 57% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met 14 out of the last 14 days
• Test positivity rate: 17% (three-day average); nine declining days
Across the state, there have been 53,327 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday morning — an increase of 549 cases overnight. There have been 2,431 deaths.
The state’s positivity rate is now 10.8%. A total of 357,545 tests have been conducted and 255,403 people have tested negative.
A total of 1,174 people are currently hospitalized with the virus — 695 are in acute care and 479 are in intensive care. More than 8,800 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.
The most cases, 9,938, have been found in people ages of 30 to 39, but the most deaths have occurred in people age 80 or older, 1,110.
Women continue to account for the most cases, 27,805, compared to men, who have had 25,522 cases. But more men, 1,238, have died from the virus than women, 1,193.
African Americans continue to have the most cases, at 15,527. There have been 1,007 deaths.
White people account for 10,529 cases and 1,021 deaths. Hispanics have had 13,753 cases and 229 deaths. There have been 1,016 cases and 94 deaths among Asians.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.