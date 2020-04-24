County boosting efforts to trace coronavirus cases, health officer says
No word if Montgomery will get any of 500,000 test kits from South Korea
Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles pictured at a press conference on March 12. Gayles told the County Council on Thursday that the health department is boosting efforts to trace coronavirus cases.
File photo
Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County’s health officer, said Thursday that county employees are working on increasing “contact tracing” for all local COVID-19 cases.
Last week, about 60% of the coronavirus cases in Montgomery County were investigated and traced for where patients visited and with whom they had contact, he said.
Additional employees, including 21 school health nurses, have been trained to help with the tracing.
Council Member Hans Riemer asked Gayles during Thursday’s council meeting if the health department could show how many virus cases have been traced and what the outcome of the tracing is, with regular updates.
“I think there’s nothing more effective that we can do to get control of the situation, get the economy reopened, than boosting what we do with tracing and testing,” Riemer said. “To monitor the progress with that is the key element for us as an oversight body.
Gayles said teams of county staff members try to interview known patients within a 48-hour window. Three pages of questions are asked, including where patients live, with whom they have had contact, their medical background and their insurance status.
The teams are working on “cleaning up” the data present the “profile” of cases in the county, he said. No private medical information would be publicly released.
One limiting factor in the county’s efforts was that it didn’t have access to lab reports for the cases, Gayles said. Staff members now have access and can more easily pull data from the reports and link cases.
“We’ve been contact tracing since the beginning of this. We’re not starting from ground zero,” Gayles said. “Before the focus was put on contact tracing earlier last week, we had interviewed … nearly 1,000 of our cases.”
Some cases are prioritized, including those with people older than 60, county employees, children, and the staff and residents of senior living facilities and nursing homes.
On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state paid $9 million for 500,000 test kits from South Korea and that they had arrived at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport two days earlier.
Gayles said Thursday that he did not know when or whether the county would receive any of the test kits.
Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health, wrote in an email on Thursday that more information about how the test kits would be distributed would be available in the “coming days and weeks.”
“The state has been working with some laboratories in the state to ensure that they are validated to be able to process specimens from Maryland residents,” he wrote.
On Wednesday, the county opened a testing site at the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center. It plans to open another site at the Upcounty Regional Services Center in Germantown on Monday.
The county is partnering with the state’s health department to provide testing at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program site in White Oak
The capacity for the two new sites is 50 to 100 tests in a day during the soft launches, Gayles said.
Employees at testing sites include the county’s dental program staff and school health nurse volunteers. The testing capacity has been the real issue, Gayles said.
Many hospitals and medical providers are also providing testing.
Riemer said the council should provide additional funding to buy more tests and increase capacity.
“I think it would be helpful to expand [testing] to certain populations that we have not been able to provide a looser guideline for testing abilities,” he said.
A hotline for people who don’t have access to a medical provider to be screened is expected to be available next week. People can be screened and triaged by a provider over the phone. Providers can then order tests through a system.
Once a test is ordered, patients can visit one of the county’s two testing sites.
Gayles said the county welcomes any medical providers interested in volunteering for the hotline.
Council Member Nancy Navarro called for focusing more on areas in Silver Spring that have a higher number of cases.
The top three ZIP code areas with the most cases in the county are in Silver Spring: 20906, with 265 cases as of Thursday morning, 20904, with 263 cases, and 20902, with 232 cases.
“We do have these consistent numbers in particular ZIP codes. … These are the ZIP codes where you have a preponderance of black population, as well as Latino population, most disproportionately affected, especially by access to health care,” she said.
According to data from the Maryland Department of Health, the majority of cases and deaths have been found in the African American population. As of Thursday morning, African Americans accounted for 5,800 cases and 289 deaths in Maryland.
Gayles said the county and certain organizations are already doing a fair amount of work in the areas and need to continue to partner in linking residents with resources.
Council Member Craig Rice also called for more testing to be available in communities of color.
“Lowering some of the thresholds in which people need to present in terms of why they would get testing would certainly help us and be able to enact a different kind of contact tracing, as well, that’s more preventative than it is reactive,” he said. “I just hope that we will get into that realm of doing things.”
Dr. Earl Stoddard, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, told the council that the county will soon have access to a Battelle decontamination system for masks that was installed in Washington on Wednesday.
The system can decontaminate up to 80,000 N95 masks a day and Montgomery County and Prince George’s County are entitled to a third of that capacity — more than 25,000 masks a day, Stoddard said.
“We do not view decontaminated masks as the same as fresh, new masks. So in all cases, we’re preferring to use the unused N95 masks,” he said, but decontaminated masks are better than none.
On Monday, the county will begin a pilot program to place cloth masks on Ride-On buses for riders to use.
“We have several shipments of cloth masks that we can use to continue to expand that program,” Stoddard said.
On Tuesday, the council approved spending $250,000 to provide masks to people who need them.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.