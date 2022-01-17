County awaiting shipment of 196,000 take-home COVID-19 test kits

Library staff and volunteers hand out take-home coronavirus rapid test kits at the Silver Spring library on Friday, Jan. 14. Officials are still waiting on a shipment of another 196,000 kits, but have enough supply for county libraries and other partners through Thursday. File Photo

Montgomery County officials are waiting on an additional shipment of nearly 200,000 more take-home coronavirus rapid test kits, after tens of thousands of residents claimed kits at library branches last week.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said in an interview Monday that the county currently has about 780,000 kits. Those will be sent to libraries, Montgomery County Public Schools and various other community partners.

At the libraries alone, residents picked up about 300,000 kits in the first week, Stoddard said. County officials expected a shipment of another 196,000 kits this past weekend, but it hadn’t arrived as of Monday morning, he added.

Stoddard said the vendor delivering kits to the county is also satisfying a $200 million contract it secured with the U.S. Department of Defense. That could be leading to the delay in the current shipment, and could affect future shipments, he added.

The Department of Defense did not immediately return a phone call or email for comment on Monday, a federal holiday.

The county has enough of a supply to distribute to libraries and other partners through Thursday of this week, Stoddard said.

He said previously that the same library branches would offer test kits, but hours to pick them up would be shortened.

As of Monday afternoon, the times for each location had not yet been finalized. Department of Health and Human Services officials did not distribute kits on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

