County adds commerce cabinet to work on economic development
12 members will address business growth, support development projects
A newly formed cabinet will work to stimulate economic development projects and address business growth issues in Montgomery County.
The new Montgomery County Commerce Cabinet will have 12 members and be led by Benjamin Wu, president and CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.
County Executive Marc Elrich created the cabinet in an executive order on Tuesday.
The cabinet will “sustain economic development, address issues that impact business growth in the county, share information between departments, and identify joint solutions,” according to the order.
The cabinet includes the following members or their designees:
● Andrew Kleine, chief administrative officer of the Office of the County Executive
● Aseem Nigam, director of the Department of Housing and Community Development
● Mitra Pedoeem, director of the Department of Permitting Services
● Christopher Conklin, director of Montgomery County Department of Transportation
● Ash Shetty, director of the Office of Procurement
● David Dise, director of the Department of General Services
● Jeremy Criss, manager of the Office of Agriculture
● Adam Ortiz, director of the Department of Environmental Protection
● Benjamin Wu, president and CEO of the MCEDC
● Cynthia Grissom, president and CEO of WorkSource Montgomery
● Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board
● Marlene Michaelson, staff director for the Montgomery County Council
In a statement in a press release sent on Wednesday, Elrich said the cabinet would have a “pivotal” role in the reopening and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We resolve to come back from this pandemic stronger than before as we reopen our economy,” he wrote.
Wu wrote in a statement that effective responses to the economic impacts of the pandemic would require the cabinet members to work together for solutions.
“The business community will need to closely collaborate with [the] government,” he wrote. “We now have a structure to do so and achieve our full economic development potential.”
