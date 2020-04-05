Hogan issues new order to protect nursing home residents, employees
Plus: Tastee Diner temporarily closes in Bethesda; Union, MCPS reach agreement for pay for paras, part-time workers
This column on local news related to coronavirus will be updated regularly.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday issued a new executive order aimed at keeping nursing homes safe.
There are several parts to the order, including:
• Everyone who interacts with nursing home residents must wear personal protective equipment, including a face mask, eye protection, gloves and a gown, at all times.
• Facilities must use the quickest process for testing and getting results. Tests for symptomatic residents of nursing homes and long-term-care facilities will be prioritized and expedited, along with hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care providers and first responders
• Facilities must designate a unit of the staff to care for known or suspected COVID-19 patients. A room, unit or floor must be designated as a observation area where new or returning patients are kept for 14 days and checked during every shift.
• Nursing home residents admitted or seen at a hospital for COVID-19 must be allowed to return to the nursing home, as long as it can follow approved safety guidelines.
State officials said this week that there have been coronavirus outbreaks at 60 nursing homes across the state, including 10 in Montgomery County.
—Andrew Schotz
Tastee Diner temporarily closes in Bethesda
Tastee Diner in Bethesda announced on Friday that it is temporarily closing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant, at 7731 Woodmont Ave., wrote on Facebook that it has laid off its entire staff as a precautionary measure to protect employees from the virus and help slow its spread.
The restaurant is asking people to donate to a GoFundMe page to help pay the employees while they are not working. More than $7,000 had been raised as of 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
—Dan Schere
Union, MCPS reach agreement for pay for paras, part-time workers
In a message posted to the SEIU website, President Pia Morrison wrote that no union members will be required to work on-site during the shutdown, except “in the case of emergency or unforeseen circumstance.”
In cases where employees are needed to perform operational work, MCPS will ask employees to volunteer, according to the message. Volunteers will be paid time-and-a-half for all hours worked.
If there is an emergency situation requiring employees to work on-site, those employees will receive double pay for all hours worked, according to the message.
All other employees will continue “to receive their regular pay while MCPS operates remote learning, either while teleworking or just remaining at home.”
“This is just the beginning of our efforts to win you further protections and improvements as we navigate this crisis,” Morrison wrote. “MCPS continues to operate in these trying times because of your commitment and dedication to the students and to our communities.”
—Caitlynn Peetz
***
COVID-19 testing was offered at MedOne Urgent Care in Bethesda
MedOne Urgent Care in Bethesda did coronavirus testing on Thursday, April 2.
Dr. Eric Felber, the owner, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Thursday afternoon that the tests were available to anyone who walks in — they don’t need a doctor’s order.
MedOne Urgent Care is at 7930 Old Georgetown Road.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Developers to hold project meetings online
To comply with state orders that no groups with more than 10 people congregate, an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Montgomery County developers are now required to hold virtual project meetings for residents.
In the past, developers were required to hold “presubmission” meetings, prior to submitting project plans to the county Planning Department. During the meetings, attendees could ask questions about the project. Now, the meetings will be held online, according to a news release from the Planning Department.
Presubmission meetings must be held within 90 days of the project’s submission to the Planning Department.
Developers can determine what platform they use to host their meeting, Kronenberg wrote
—Caitlynn Peetz
***
Bethesda Circulator suspends service; Additional Ride On cutbacks to start Sunday
The Bethesda Circulator, the free shuttle bus serving the downtown area, suspended service starting Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bethesda Urban Partnership, which manages the circulator, announced on its website and its Facebook page on Friday that the Circulator was being suspended as part of a series of reductions the Montgomery County Department of Transportation was making to its Ride On bus service.
Starting Sunday, Ride On will start its “Essential Service Plan,” which means that buses on 35 routes will run – less than half the number that normally run, according to the county’s website.
The county wrote that buses will continue to run on routes that serve key locations such as hospitals and other medical facilities, grocery stores and pharmacies. The routes also run near some of Montgomery County Public Schools’ meal distribution sites, but not all of them.
Ride On has gradually reduced service since the coronavirus disease outbreak has worsened this month. The county’s transportation department has said the bus service will be free during the pandemic, and passengers must board using the rear door, unless they have a disability, are with a stroller, and if they need need a ramp.
Information about the Ride On routes that will continue to run can be found here.
—Dan Schere
***
MCPS students create ‘Social Distancing TV’
Montgomery County Public Schools students have created a new show called “Social Distancing TV,” or SDTV, with news and features about life during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first students involved are from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, but the creators are hoping the program will be for and by all of MCPS.
The first episode premiered on Tuesday and Wednesday on MCPSTV.
There will be new shows every Tuesday and Thursday, with encore broadcasts each Wednesday and Friday.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Business Leaders Fighting Hunger announces eight emergency grants
Business Leaders Fighting Hunger, a coalition trying to end hunger in Montgomery County, is awarding emergency grants, for a total of $50,000, to eight entities:
• Manna Food Center
• Identity
• The Universities at Shady Grove
• Gaithersburg HELP
• Meals on Wheels
• Nourish Now
• Rainbow Community Development Center
• Shepherd’s Table
“It will make a difference for hundreds of families and children in the county,” Andy Burness, the coalition’s co-founder and president of Burness a public interest communications firm in Bethesda. “But, we need corporate leaders to join us, donating to these organizations or to any others that are on the front lines serving people who are really suffering now.”
—Andrew Schotz
***
Free toilet paper with purchases at cafe
Anyone who spends at least $10 at Watershed Cafe at 19639 Fisher Ave. in Poolesville gets a free toilet paper, too.
The business announced the promotion on March 20 and said it would stay in effect while supplies last.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Strathmore still active online
Strathmore in North Bethesda is expanding its free online offerings while people are limited in what they can do in public.
• On its Facebook page, it has a “Live from the Living Room” series with performers from its Artists In Residence program. The performances are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
• There are online Saturday Family Jam Sessions, running at 10:15 a.m., also on the Facebook page.
• Virtual tours are given of exhibitions in the Mansion. On March 28, one is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. for kids and another is at 1 p.m. for adults, held on Zoom, a video conference platform.
• Creative Writing Workshops are also held through Zoom. There is one at 7 p.m. April 16 to discuss the works of poets Lucille Clifton and Linda Pastan.
• An Artist in Fiction Book Club also meets through Zoom. At 3 p.m. April 15, the group will discuss “The Art Forger” by B.A. Shapiro.
—Andrew Schotz
***
State court system to stay closed through May 1
An administrative order this week will extend the closure of Maryland’s state courts through May 1, with limited exceptions.
Courts will continue to conduct remove proceedings using various communcation platforms, according to a press release from the Maryland Judiciary.
Because of the health crisis related to coronavirus disease, all nonemergency court hearings or proceedings scheduled for March 17 to May 1 will be postponed, unless otherwise noted.
The court system is not taking action on foreclosures, tax sales, residential evictions and similar collection-related procedures.
Emergency matters that still might be handled by a court include domestic violence petitions, peace order petitions, bail reviews, juvenile protection hearings and search warrants.
Members of the media are allowed in courthouses with a press ID, but are encouraged to heed guidelines on limiting the number of people congregating in public.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Free webinars posted to help families cope with coronavirus
The Parent Encouragement Program, which offers parent training, has posted free webinars to help families cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
One is about how to talk to children about coronavirus.
A second examines a new way of living during the health crisis, including structure, routine, schedules and problem solving.
A third, called “Keeping the Peace,” looks at maintaining harmony and deciding limits.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Restaurants offer carryout discounts for first responders
Some Montgomery County restaurants are offering discounts to first responders.
Kusshi Sushi in North Bethesda’s Pike and Rose development is offering 50% off carryout orders to firefighters, police officers, nurses and other first responders, server Eric Lee said.
“If they come in uniform, we’ll honor that. If they show a badge or ID, we’ll honor that as well,” he said.
Kusshi Sushi is offering $10 meal credits to students younger than 18 with school ID, he said.
Kusshi Sushi’s carryout hours are 11 a.m. to midnight, Lee said.
Nick’s Diner in Wheaton is offering 30% discounts to all first responders and medical workers during its carryout hours of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Founding Farmers in Potomac is offering 50% off to first responders, along with current and former employees, on pickup orders. It has curbside pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
—Dan Schere
***
Grosvenor-Strathmore closing as part of mass Metro station shutdown
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has announced 17 Metro stations are closing starting on Thursday. Among the stations to close is the Grosvenor-Strathmore station on the Red Line.
WMATA stated in a press release that the closures are being done to reduce trips to only those that are essential during the coronavirus outbreak. The transit agency stated that closing some stations will also help conserve cleaning supplies and limit the risk of exposure for employees.
The Grosvenor-Strathmore station was picked, WMATA stated, because it was one of the stations with the lowest ridership during the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a 90% drop in ridership on Metro.
—Dan Schere
***
A giant pill bottle at Village Green
Kelly L. Moran was pleasantly surprised when she visited Village Green Apothecary in Bethesda this week.
She saw a girl dressed as a giant pill bottle, who was handling curbside pickup for customers.
In a message to Bethesda Beat, Moran wrote: “Way to go Village Green for injecting some happiness into the pandemic!! How great is this!!!”
—Andrew Schotz
***
County DOT wants to buy hundreds of lunches for its bus drivers each day
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is trying to help local restaurants while feeding its Ride On bus drivers.
The department has put out a call for any food provider that can sell 300 bagged lunches a day, or a portion thereof, for its drivers.
Nikkia Carver, an executive administrative assistant for the chief of Ride On, said lunch orders are lined up for the next few days.
She did not know if the purchases would go on the whole time businesses are strugglingwith the economic effects of the coronavirus economic effects. But she said it’s something the department wants to do for now, “so we can give back to the community,” for both business owners and their employees.
The department is either looking for lunches to be delivered to Rockville or it can pick them up.
Carver can be reached at 240-753-3679.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Stores set aside shopping times for higher-risk residents
Giant stores in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C., will dedicate 6 to 7 a.m. as shopping time for people 60 and older and people with compromised immune systems.
Both groups are considered more susceptible to catching coronavirus disease and getting sicker if they have it.
The changes begin Friday, according to a news release from Giant.
The release does not say how Giant will ensure only elderly and immunocompromised people are shopping.
There are Montgomery County Giant locations in Bethesda, Burtonsville, Chevy Chase, Colesville, Derwood, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring and Wheaton.
Dollar General and Safeway have also set aside time for vulnerable populations to shop.
Montgomery County government on shared a list of other stores setting aside time for people older than 60 to shop.
Target and Whole Foods are each offering “seniors-only” shopping hours in all of their Montgomery County stores. Four local stores are also participating in this special program. Participating stores include:
- Global Food, Takoma Park: 8 to 9 a.m. for senior citizens
- Grosvenor Market, Rockville: 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for senior citizens and those with health concerns
- Dawson’s Market, Rockville: starting March 24 — 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Also, will honor Wednesday 10% senior citizens discount; free Drop Coffee during those hours
- Roots Market, Olney: 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday; 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday for senior citizens and those immunity concerns
- Whole Foods, Bethesda, Kentlands, Rockville, Silver Spring, Friendship Heights: for customers 60+, one hour before opening to the general public
- Target, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Rockville, Wheaton, Germantown: the first hour each Wednesday for older customers and those with health concerns
The county is working with other local stores and national chains to expand the list in the coming days.
—Caitlynn Peetz and Andrew Schotz
***
County allowing free parking in Bethesda, Silver Spring garages
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it has made two county parking garages free to help residents during the coronavirus outbreak.
The department said in a press release that the Auburn/Del Ray garage in Bethesda at 4910 Auburn Ave. and the Bonifant/Dixon garage in Silver Spring at 1101 Bonifant Drive are free.
The Bethesda garage normally costs $1 per hour Monday through Friday and the Silver Spring garage normally costs 70 cents per hour during the week, according to the department’s website.
—Dan Schere
***
Leaders in region speak up for cleaners, security officers
Elected officials in Montgomery County and elsewhere in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. are speaking up to support the jobs of cleaning employees and security officers.
A statement attributed to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and leaders from D.C., Arlington, Prince George’s County and D.C. urges commercial real estate companies not to eliminate or cut back on the jobs of those workers, despite the economic losses related to coronavirus.
“The metropolitan Washington area has the healthiest real estate market in the country and tenants continue to pay the highest rents in the country. During this temporary change, where tenants continue to pay rent, the owners and their contractors have a responsibility to their cleaners and officers. These men and women have performed their jobs admirably under extraordinarily difficult circumstances,” says the statement, which was distributed by 32BJ SEIU, a union that represents the workers.
—Andrew Schotz
***
BlackRock Center for the Arts closed through May, staff laid off
BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown announced Wednesday afternoon it is ceasing operations until the end of May in response to the spread of the coronavirus disease.
All performances, classes and events are canceled.
More than 60% of the center’s full-time staff were laid off Monday, according to a message posted on the company’s website, signed by Chief Executive Officer Lynn Andreas Arndt. The remaining full-time staff will be working at 50% of their salaries.
—Caitlynn Peetz
***
Clarksburg Premium Outlets closed until end of month
Simon Property Group, owner of Clarksburg Premium Outlets, announced Wednesday it will close all of its retail locations.
The closure begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through March 29, according to a news release.
The shopping center has more than 90 stores and restaurants, according to its website.
—Caitlynn Peetz
***
Metro cuts hours, frequency of trains
Urging “essential travel only,” Metro is reducing its service in response to the spread of the coronavirus disease.
In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, Metro announced it is reducing its hours of operation and that trains will operate every 15 minutes on each line.
The release also said Metro ridership was down approximately 70% on Monday.
Beginning Wednesday, Metro trains will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekend. Each train will operate with eight cars, the maximum allowable length, “to help maintain social distancing.”
Track work is being canceled or reduced, aside from emergency maintenance, the news release said.
Metro buses will operate on Sunday schedules, and bus operators are able to bypass stops “to maintain safe social distancing aboard the vehicle.”
The news release says anyone who is not feeling well “must avoid taking public transportation” and urges people to only travel if “absolutely necessary.”
—Caitlynn Peetz
***
Humane Society suspends pet adoptions
To promote the safety of its staff and local residents, the Montgomery County Humane Society has suspended pet adoptions “until further notice.”
The Humane Society also canceled all other educational programs.
“Of course, the animals in our care will continue to receive quality care, love and attention from our staff,” a notice on the Humane Society’s website says.
On March 10, the Humane Society put out a call for help on social media: It was running “very low” on blankets, puppy food, soap and cleaning supplies.
The community showed a “tremendous response,” the organization’s Facebook page says, dropping off supplies or shipping them to its Rockville headquarters.
“At this time, we are good on supplies,” the post said on March 13.
—Caitlynn Peetz
***
Strathmore closes Mansion and Music Center
Strathmore in North Bethesda announced Tuesday that it is closing the Mansion and the Music Center to the public and is suspending programming at AMP, the music venue in Pike & Rose.
The closures, because of new prohibitions on public gatherings, will be in place through April. 3.
Strathmore said it is working to reschedule canceled performances.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Ride On drops charge for bus rides
Rise On bus service will be free starting Monday.
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said it made the change to support the county’s efforts to address coronavirus.
Ride On will have passengers board through the rear doors of the bus to limit close contact between passengers and drivers. Passengers who need a lift at the front of the bus can board that way.
Ride On said it is sanitizing every bus, every day, an effort that has been “rigorous and increased.”
The Ride On and Ride On Extra services are continuing on a regular schedule, except the Flex Bus pilot service in Rockville and the Wheaton-Glenmont zone, which will temporarily be suspended.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Pepco not disconnecting service
Pepco is suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment fees through at least May 1, the utility said. It also will work with customers to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options.
“We are committed to helping every customer through difficult times, and we know there will be many challenges associated with this pandemic,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings. “From programs that provide supplemental support, billing options that spread costs more evenly, to relief of late payment fees, we are taking important steps to support our customers and communities.”
Pepco customers with a disconnection notice or who have service disconnected can receive a grant up to $1,000 once a year through the Pepco Washington Area Fuel Fund Partnership administered by the Salvation Army. Montgomery County residents can call 301-515-5354 for assistance
—Andrew Schotz
***
Metro reducing service
On Friday, Metro elevated its response to the coronavirus outbreak. It has moved to Phase 3, the highest level.
Starting Monday, Metro will reduce its service. Trains will operate every 12 minutes on all lines Monday through Saturday and every 15 minutes on Sunday. Weekday buses will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule.
Metro will spend additional time disinfecting trains and buses. Weekly, it will use a process called electrostatic fogging on its 1,200 railcars and 1,500 buses. Positively charged particles cling to and coat a surface.
Metro emphasizes that anyone who is not feeling well should not take public transportation.
In addition, Metro is implementing mandatory telework for its administrative employees.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Area private schools preparing for closures following coronavirus outbreak
This entry was updated at 10:30 a.m. March 13, 2020, to correct information about Connelly School of the Holy Child’s remote learning plan
A number of area private schools in Montgomery have cancelled classes in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak across the country.
Bullis School in Potomac will close at 3:30 p.m. Friday and remain closed at least through April 3, spokeswoman Beth Crowley said. The school will shift to online learning starting next week.
Crowley said Bullis will reevaluate on April 3 to determine what to do after that.
Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville will also close starting Monday, and will remain closed at least through March 27, spokeswoman Laurie Ehrlich said. Ehrlich said remote learning that will take the place of in-person instruction during that period.
The school has not determined whether classes will resume after March 27, she said.
“We are obviously monitoring what the state and the Department of Health are saying,” she said.
Connelly School of the Holy Child in Potomac is on spring break next week, with a remote learning plan set to go into effect March 23 through 27.
Caitlin McNamara Chalke, a spokeswoman, said Friday that the school will reevaluate after the 27th whether to continue the remote learning.
Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda also will be on spring break starting Monday and extending through March 27, spokesman Patrick Coyle said.
Coyle said the school will evaluate during the break whether students can return to school on March 30, or if it will implement remote learning.
“We’ve been meeting as a leadership team daily to discuss updates on the situation and developing scenarios for our own community,” he said.
Coyle added that after-school activities have been suspended starting Friday until further notice.
Coyle said about 70 of the school’s 497 students are from foreign countries. Local families have agreed to host them in the event they cannot return to their home countries.
—Dan Schere
***
Archdiocese of Washington makes changes: schools close, Masses stop
The Archdiocese of Washington said Thursday that it is closing its schools from March 16 to 27.
Archbishop Wilton Gregory also has ordered that Masses open to the public not be held for now, effective Saturday.
Weddings and funerals may proceed, but only with immediate family, according to a statement posted on Thursday.
“I have made available pastoral and spiritual resources as well as TV Mass on our website that I encourage you to use,” Gregory said in the statement. “I also invite you to join us for Mass and prayer via livestream in our social media.”
—Andrew Schotz
***
WSSC won’t turn off water service
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said Thursday that it will not shut off any water service while people are coping with the coronavirus outbreak. It also will waive late fees.
Other actions that WSSC announced are:
- All in-home, non-emergency work, including plumbing inspections and meter readings, are cancelled and/or postponed for one week. This decision will be reassessed weekly moving forward based on the information available.
- All public meetings have been postponed for the next 30 days (April 12). This includes the Commission Meeting on Wednesday, March 18.
- The One-Stop-Shop and WSSC Water cashier will be closed for the next 30 days (April 12).
- WSSC Water’s Satellite Offices in both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties are closed for the next 30 days (April 12).
- The Visitor Center at Brighton Dam will be closed for the next 30 days (April 12).
- All non-essential WSSC Water employees that can work from home are encouraged to telework for the foreseeable future.
- For employees that cannot do productive work from home, supervisors will implement social distancing measures.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Trials will be delayed
All civil and criminal jury trials in Maryland have been suspended from March 16 to April 3.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an administrative order on the suspension on Thursday.
For cases with a trial pending during that period, the judge shall consider a new date, the order says.
Non-essential court activities also were put on hold.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Parks department closing indoor park facilities, cancelling activities
Montgomery Parks on Thursday announced closures connected to public concern about coronavirus.
The department is closing all indoor park facilities to the public, starting Monday.
Also, the department is cancelling all programs, classes and events in parks and at park facilities through March 31.
People who have already registered for activities can get a credit.
Outdoor areas of the parks will stay open from sunrise to sunset, the department said in a press release.
The parks staff has been encouraged to telework when possible.
—Andrew Schotz
***
Tourism industry suffering from coronavirus spread
Montgomery County’s tourism industry is taking a significant hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, said Kelly Groff, the president and CEO of the tourism agency Visit Montgomery.
Groff said in an interview Wednesday that starting in early February, her agency began to get word of groups that were cancelling hotel reservations.
“At that time, it was international tour groups coming from international markets,” she said.
In the past week, Groff said, the volume of postponements and cancellations of events throughout the region has significantly increased with the rise in the number of cases in the greater Washington, D.C., region.
“Large group gatherings are being discouraged, so any conferences that are hosted here that have a national, regional or local draw are being postponed or cancelled,” she said.
Groff said each day brings more lost business for the county, but the “well being of our visitors is important.”
When the virus outbreak eventually subsides, Groff expects that there will be “pent-up demand” for travel to the area.
“People are gonna want to come out and travel, so we have to take advantage of that,” she said.
—Dan Schere
***
State high school basketball tournaments postponed
The boys and girls high school state basketball tournaments, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, were postponed “until further notice,” according to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association. No additional information was released Thursday afternoon.
Four Montgomery County teams were scheduled to compete: the Winston Churchill High School girls, the Rockville High School girls, the Springbrook High School boys and the Richard Montgomery High School boys.
—Caitlynn Peetz
***
Bethesda Chamber president self-quarantines due to sickness following trip to Italy
Ginanne Italiano, the president and CEO of the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce, has been self-quarantining since the beginning of the month after she and her husband, Tom, got sick following a trip to Italy.
Italiano, 65, said in an interview Wednesday that she and her husband arrived in Italy on Feb. 28 as part of a group tour of the country with the company Collette Tours. The trip was supposed to last eight days, she said.
Italiano said on the morning of the second day, the group’s tour guide told the group that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued a Level 3 warning for travelers in Italy in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the that the trip would be cut short. The group’s participants were placed on a flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport later that day.
A Level 3 warning means the country has been experiencing “widespread community transmission” of the virus and that people are asked to avoid all nonessential travel. Additionally, the CDC advises travelers to Italy to stay home for two weeks after returning to the United States.
Italy’s government has issued a nationwide quarantine, with more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus disease there as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the World Health Organization.
Italiano was back in her Annapolis home on March 1, she said. That is when she and her husband started experiencing symptoms of a cold. Both have been coughing since then, she said, and she has felt lightheaded a few times.
Italiano said she spoke to her doctor on the phone, and described her symptoms to find out whether she could get tested for coronavirus. Italiano said that after her doctor consulted the CDC, she was told she couldn’t be tested for the virus because she didn’t have a fever. But her doctor still said she should remain at home for two weeks as a precaution.
Italiano said she has been able to work from home, but being quarantined has been frustrating.
“We have meetings and events at the chamber, and people want to know whether I have [coronavirus disease],” she said.
Italiano said the chamber is still holding events and conducting business normally, but is advising people not to attend functions if they are sick.
—Dan Schere
***
Washington Waldorf School closes this week for a ‘deep clean’
A Bethesda private school announced it will be closed Thursday and Friday to “deep clean” after a student had indirect contact with two people who tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
In an email message to families at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Washington Waldorf School officials wrote that a “relative of a family in our school attended an event where two people tested positive for the coronavirus.” The relative didn’t have direct contact with either person, but has since had contact with a member of the school community.
All athletic games and field trips were canceled.
Washington Waldorf, on Sangamore Road in Bethesda, has an enrollment of approximately 300 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the school’s website.
—Caitlynn Peetz
***
Gaithersburg St. Patrick’s celebration canceled; book event being discussed
The city of Gaithersburg has canceled Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The city posted on Twitter that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution to protect the health & safety of our guests, parade participants & employees.”
The parade was to run along Grand Corner Avenue, starting at Rio Boulevard.
No decision has been made about another upcoming Gaithersburg event — a discussion with author Jeanine Cummins about her book “American Dirt.”
It is scheduled for March 31 at Gaithersburg High School.
Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman wrote in an email Wednesday that he would hold meetings this week to discuss plans for the event. He wrote that he would know more by Friday.
—Andrew Schotz and Dan Schere