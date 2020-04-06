Coronavirus cases more than double in a week in Montgomery County
Six new deaths announced for county; Maryland now has 91
The number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County rose on Monday morning to 793 — 100 more than recorded on Sunday. The number of cases has more than doubled from March 30, when 341 cases were recorded.
Six new coronavirus deaths were also announced Monday morning, but no information about them was immediately available, bringing the death toll in Montgomery County to 19.
In the state, there are a total of 4,045 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday morning. An additional 436 cases were recorded since Sunday’s update.
The county’s first three cases of coronavirus were reported on March 5 — the first recorded cases in Maryland. All three patients later recovered.
There have been 91 deaths from the virus in the state, including 24 additional deaths since Sunday’s count.
There have been 1,059 people hospitalized.
More than 180 people were released from isolation. There have been 25,572 negative test results in Maryland.
Montgomery County has the second highest number of cases in the state for the third straight day behind Prince George’s County, which has 916 cases. Dorchester County has the lowest number of cases, with only one reported case.
According to the state health department’s data, more women have contracted the virus in the state. There have been 2,155 women and 1,890 men infected.
Of the state’s cases, most have been in people between ages of 50 and 59, with 825 cases. There are 16 cases from children age 9 and younger.
