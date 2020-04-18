Coronavirus cases increase 5% in a day in Montgomery County
Seven people died from the virus since Friday
This story was updated at 11:24 a.m. on April 18 to include additional data.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increased 5%, or by 124 cases, since Friday, bringing the total to 2,404 cases.
There were seven new deaths from the virus in the county, according to data released Saturday by the Maryland Department of Health. That brings the overall death toll to 70.
There have also been 16 “probable” deaths in the county, which increased by one since Friday.. “Probable” deaths are when a person’s death certificate lists the virus as the cause of death, but the cause hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Statewide, there have been 12,308 confirmed coronavirus cases – an increase of 736 cases overnight. The state’s death toll has reached 436 and “probable” deaths are at 71.
There have been 2,757 people hospitalized and 771 people released from isolation across the state. More than 53,000 tests have come back with negative results.
Montgomery County continues to have the second highest number of known cases behind Prince George’s County, which has 3,160 cases.
Statewide, more women, 6,652, than men, 5,656, have contracted the virus. But more men have died from the disease, with 244 deaths and 34 “probable” deaths among men and 218 deaths and 37 “probable” deaths among women.
The majority of the cases, 2,399, are among people between the ages of 50 and 59. The most deaths, 153, have occurred in people aged 80 or older.
There are 4,557 cases among African Americans and 183 deaths. Caucasians have the second highest number of cases, 2,869, and 148 deaths.
There have been 1,489 cases and 20 deaths among Hispanic people. Asians account for 266 cases and 15 deaths. Racial data for 2,669 cases and 83 deaths is not available.
