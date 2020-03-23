UPDATED: Coronavirus cases in Montgomery increase to 93
Maryland had 288 cases on Monday, up from 244 on Sunday
The number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases has increased to 93, according to figures released Monday morning.
The county had 51 cases on Friday morning, which increased to 68 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.
The state initially reported that there were 94 cases in Montgomery, but quickly corrected that because a Calvert County case was inadvertently included with Montgomery County.
There were 288 confirmed cases across Maryland on Monday, according to figures released by the state Department of Health, up from 244 on Sunday.
Maryland had 149 cases on Friday morning, which increased to 190 Saturday and 244 Sunday.
Montgomery County has the highest share of Maryland’s cases, and Prince George’s County has the next highest total, with 47 as of Monday morning.
The Department of Health announced on Saturday night that a Montgomery County woman in her 40’s had died, who had an underlying medical condition. She was the third person in Maryland to die from the virus, also known as COVID-19.
A Prince George’s County man and a Baltimore County man, both in their 60’s have also died from COVID-19. The Department of Health has said both had underlying health conditions.
Additionally, the Montgomery County cases include a police officer who tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said on Saturday.
Health and government officials have emphasized that they expect the number of confirmed cases to grow as more testing is done and accessible.