Coronavirus cases in Montgomery County rise 23% in one week
County's daily increase has been at least 200 almost every day this month
Montgomery County’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased 23% in the past week, climbing to 7,759 on Friday. This is a 2.8% increase from the previous day’s total.
Montgomery County also added 14 confirmed deaths on Friday to bring the death toll to 411.
There were also 38 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Friday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Most days this month, the county has had between 200 and 300 new cases a day. One exception was May 1, when the county added 454 cases, the most in one day.
There have also been four days this month when the county added fewer than 200 cases.
The daily increase of cases by percentage in the county has remained in single digits since May 2, and all but one day since April 16, after a stretch in double digits in March and April.
Montgomery County has the second most cases in the state, next to Prince George’s County, which has 10,791. Montgomery County has more deaths.
The state had 36,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 3% from Thursday’s total, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The state’s confirmed death toll rose to 1,792 on Friday and there have been 119 probable deaths.
There were 1,496 patients hospitalized from the virus on Friday, which included 898 in acute care and 598 in intensive care.
Of the state’s COVID-19 patients, 19,312 have been female and 17,674 male. But more of those who have died have been male than female.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com