Coronavirus cases in Montgomery County rise 2% in a day
County added 13 confirmed deaths; new total is 286
The number of known COVID-19 cases rose 2% in Montgomery County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,283 cases.
The number of cases in the county has increased 26% in the past week.
The daily percentage increase has been in single digits for all but one day this month. It was consistently in double digits until April 11.
Montgomery County added 13 confirmed death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 386.
There were also 36 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Wednesday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has the second most cases in the state, next to Prince George’s County, which has 10,072. Montgomery County has more deaths.
The state had 34,812 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 2% from Tuesday’s total, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The state’s confirmed death toll rose to 1,694 on Wednesday and there have been 115 probable deaths.
There were 1,550 patients hospitalized from the virus on Wednesday, which included 978 in acute care and 572 in intensive care.
Gov. Larry Hogan has said that a decrease in hospitalizations is one of the benchmarks he will use in deciding how quickly to reopen the state. He is scheduled to give a press conference Wednesday afternoon to talk more about those plans.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland, with 11,140, and whites account for 7,367 cases. Statewide, 704 white people have died of the virus and 691 African Americans have died. Among Hispanics, there have been 7,483 cases and 133 deaths.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com
