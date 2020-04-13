Updated: Coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increase 8% in one day
Three of the five ZIP codes with the most coronavirus cases in Maryland are in Silver Spring
The number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increased 8 percent from Sunday to Monday morning.
The number of known cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County rose to 1,756 on Monday, up from 1,631 cases on Sunday.
One week prior, there had been 793 cases.
Statewide, 8,936 people have tested positive, up from 8,225 on Sunday.
There were more than 42,000 people who had tested negative as of Monday. Additionally, 1,975 people have been hospitalized with the virus.
As of Monday morning, 262 people had died of the coronavirus disease in Maryland. Montgomery County recorded six more deaths from Sunday to Monday, bringing the county’s total to 48.
The state officials started releasing information about how many coronavirus patients were in each ZIP code on Sunday.
On Monday, Kata D. Hall, a spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter that three of the five ZIP codes with the most coronavirus cases in the state were in the Silver Spring area, continuing a trend that was made known on Sunday when that type of information was first shared.
The three Silver Spring ZIP codes — 20904, 20902 and 20906 — were third, fourth, and fifth highest in the state, respectively.
Other Montgomery County ZIP codes had the following totals of recorded COVID-19 cases as of Monday:
- 20910 Silver Spring — 92
- 20901 Silver Spring — 81
- 20874 Germantown —74
- 20854 Potomac — 68
- 20852 Rockville — 66
- 20877 Gaithersburg — 61
- 20878 Gaithersburg —58
- 20814 Bethesda — 53
- 20815 Chevy Chase — 50
Montgomery County has the second highest total number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths among Maryland’s counties, after Prince George’s County, which had 2,205 cases and 63 deaths on Monday.
More known cases, 1,801, have been in people ages 50 to 59 than any other age group. But the majority of deaths have been in people older than 70.
There have been 4,831 female coronavirus patients and 4,105 male patients. But 145 of those who have died were male compared to 117 females.
Montgomery County leaders pushed the state to have a more thorough breakdown of COVID-19 case data to get a better idea of who is most affected, particularly in demographics.
Last week, state officials began releasing data by race.
As of Monday morning, more than 3,200 African American people in Maryland have contracted the virus and 104 have died. There have been 2,305 cases among white people and 83 deaths.
More data is available on the state Department of Health website.
