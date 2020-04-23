 Coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increase 6.7% in a day
County death toll rises by 11, for a new total of 121

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased 6.7% Thursday from the previous day, bringing the total to 3,060.

The county’s death toll rose by 11, bringing the total to 121, according to new data from the Maryland Department of Health.

There have been 18 “probable” deaths in the county, which is when a person’s death certificate lists the virus as the cause of death, but the cause hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.

In the past week, the number of Montgomery County COVID-19 cases has risen 43%.

Maryland recorded 6.5% more cases Thursday from the previous day, which brought the state’s total to 15,737. Statewide, 680 people have died and there have been 68 probable deaths.

There are 1,405 patients currently in the hospital. Of those, 890 are in acute care and 515 are in intensive care.

There have been more than 3,400 people hospitalized in the state throughout the pandemic, and more than 1,000 patients have been released from isolation. More than 64,000 people have tested negative.

Montgomery County has the second most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, after Prince George’s County, which has had 4,141 cases and 141 confirmed deaths.

There have been 5,800 cases and 289 deaths among African Americans, the most of any racial group in the state. Among whites, there have been 3,662 cases and 258 deaths.

Among those ages 50 to 59 there are 2,960 cases, which is the most of any age group. The majority of those who have died have been older than 70.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

