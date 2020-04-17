Coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increase 30% since Monday
11,572 cases recorded in Maryland
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County rose to 2,280 on Friday, an increase of 30% since Monday.
As of Monday, there had been 1,756 confirmed cases in the county.
In Maryland, there have been 11,572 known cases of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, as of Friday morning, according to data from the state Department of Health. There had been 8,936 cases as of Monday.
As of Friday morning, there have been 425 deaths in Maryland. The death toll has risen by 163 since Monday.
Additionally, there have been 69 “probable” coronavirus deaths in Maryland. A death is classified as “probable” if the person’s death certificate lists the disease as the cause, but it has not been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Sixty-three deaths and 15 probable deaths have been Montgomery County residents.
Statewide, nobody younger than 20 has died from the disease. Most deaths were among people 70 and older.
More than 50,400 people in Maryland had received negative test results as of Friday morning. Additionally, 2,612 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 736 patients have been released from isolation.
Two Silver Spring ZIP codes — 20904 and 20906 – remain among the five areas with the most cases. They have had 194 and 188 cases, respectively.
A third Silver Spring ZIP code, 20902, was previously among the top five areas with the most cases, but dropped to sixth on Friday with 172 cases.
Other Montgomery County ZIP codes had the following totals of recorded COVID-19 cases as of Friday:
20910 Silver Spring — 105
20901 Silver Spring — 105
20874 Germantown — 88
20854 Potomac — 81
20852 Rockville — 71
20877 Gaithersburg — 80
20878 Gaithersburg — 67
20814 Bethesda — 59
20815 Chevy Chase — 56
More data are available on the Maryland Department of Health website.
As of Friday morning, 4,301 African American people have contracted the virus and 166 have died. There have been 2,681 cases among white people and 137 deaths. Data show that 1,357 Hispanic people have tested positive for the disease and 17 have died.
The race of 2,552 patients is not known.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com
***
For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.
To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.