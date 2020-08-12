Caddie’s on Cordell in Bethesda fined $500 for having live music
Two Wheaton restaurants also fined, according to county spokeswoman
The Bethesda restaurant and bar Caddie’s on Cordell was fined $500 over the weekend because it allowed a live musical performance, according to a Montgomery County spokeswoman.
Caddie’s was one of three restaurants fined on Saturday for violating various orders implemented during the COVID-19 health crisis, Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.
Both Montgomery County’s and Maryland’s executive orders do not allow live performances in public.
Caddie’s owner Ronnie Heckman could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday. Representatives at the restaurant referred all questions about the fine to him.
Anderson wrote that two restaurants in Wheaton were also fined $500 on Saturday:
- El Puente de Oro at 11123 Viers Mill Road, for not maintaining social distancing
- Intipuqueno Restaurant at 2504 Ennalls Ave., for allowing karaoke to take place
Anderson wrote that the three restaurants cited on Saturday were among 10 businesses that the county inspected. The others were reminded of the county’s new rule that alcohol cannot be sold after 10 p.m., she wrote.
County inspectors have fined and shut down a number of businesses during the past month due to not complying with COVID-19 restrictions.
One business, Lancaster County Meats in Germantown’s Lancaster County Dutch Market, has had its license reinstated after it was suspended last month due to employees not wearing face masks.
Raymond Beiler, who helps run the Dutch Market, told Bethesda Beat that the meat vendor had its license reinstated about a week after being cited by the county. The vendor has been open since then when the market is operating, which is on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com