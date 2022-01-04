Board of Health votes to extend Montgomery County indoor mask mandate through January

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the indoor mask mandate for the rest of January, as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks.

The indoor mask mandate has been in effect countywide since mid-November. It was set to be lifted when 85% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But health officials recommended that — amid rising case counts and hospitalizations, spurred by the omicron variant — that the mask mandate should be left in place, at least through the current surge.

The County Council, acting as the Board of Health, approved an amended indoor mask mandate that will go into effect at midnight at the start of Wednesday. It includes:

Removing the trigger to end the mandate when 85% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker. As of Wednesday morning, that metric was at 83.3%.

Removing the trigger to end the mandate once the county enters seven days of “moderate transmission,” as defined by the CDC. Moderate transmission is 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 residents, over a seven-day period

Keeping the indoor mandate in place until the Board of Health takes further action, and requiring the body to meet every two weeks to review the mandate

Eliminating language that required the county executive’s office to provide regular updates on a proposed vaccination mandate for county employees

Council Member Andrew Friedson proposed an amendment that set a new date for the automatic end of the mask mandate: Jan. 31, 2022. If nothing changes by then, the mask mandate would end at 11:59 p.m. on that date.

County Council President Gabe Albornoz said the regulation would be reviewed further on Jan. 25.

This story will be updated.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com