Applications open for $59M in rent relief

Montgomery County tenants could receive additional rent relief through $59 million in federal and state grants as evictions begin to take place again.

The money adds to $21 million in federal funding already allocated to help tenants keep up with rent.

Of the $59 million, $31 million was provided by the federal government and $28 million was funded by the state.

Eligible tenants could receive up to $12,000 each for back rent and a credit for future months’ rent through the program. Households that have a gross income below 30% of area median income might qualify for additional assistance. Households in “high impact” neighborhoods will be prioritized.

The grants are provided directly to landlords.

The third phase of the county’s rent relief program opened applications on Thursday and will remain open until the funds are gone.

Applications can be submitted at www.mc311.com/rentrelief . Those who need assistance with applying should call 311 (240-777-0311).

Eligibility for the program includes:

● A loss of income due to COVID-19

● Gross household income from previous 30 days at or below 50% of area median income

● Montgomery County resident since at least August 2020

● Owe at least $1,000 or more to current landlord

Documents needed for the application include photo identification, verification of residency and income verification. Evidence of U.S. citizenship and Social Security numbers are not required.

County Executive Marc Elrich said at a press conference on Friday that he spoke with judges handling eviction cases and asked them to encourage landlords to negotiate with renters by using the county’s rent support programs.

“We have to do everything in our power to keep people in their homes,” he said. “The third phase of rental relief will allow us to make sure that more money is available to these families.”

Frank Vitale, a senior staff attorney with nonprofit Maryland Legal Aid, said at the press conference that the nonprofit provides free civil legal assistance to low-income families and individuals.

Vitale said the nonprofit can provide advice and representation in court on the day of hearings for eligible renters. He urged residents to show up to court for eviction hearings and bring proof of unemployment, including layoff letters, furlough letters, a letter from school obligating them to stay at home to take care of their children, and other documents.

“It is imperative that tenants show up at court. You can’t raise a defense unless you’re there,” he said. “I can’t help you unless you’re there. … These defenses do require that you assert them in court. They’re not automatic.”

County Council President Tom Hucker said during a media briefing on Monday that tenants have been severely and disproportionately affected during the health crisis.

“We already have far too much housing instability in our area and the pandemic has made things far worse. … This is a massive problem, so these funds could not come at a better time,” he said.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.