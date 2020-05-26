Applications for rental assistance through county to open Monday
Federal stimulus money will help low-income households
Montgomery County residents can soon apply to the county for federal stimulus money to help pay their rent.
The money will come from a $1.96 million Community Development Block Grant provided by the federal government in response to the health emergency under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Applications for the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will open at 10 a.m. on Monday and close at 2 p.m. on June 5.
Eligibility includes a maximum allowable annual income based on low-income estimates of area median incomes. Individuals earning up to $55,750 and families of three earning up to $71,650 are eligible.
Qualifications include being a county resident for at least six of the past 12 months; having no more than $5,000 in liquid assets; and having documented loss of income or unexpected increase in medical, child care, or utility expenses because of the pandemic.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, permanent residents or other qualified immigrants.
Residents are not eligible if they receive a subsidy as a participant in the housing assistance program, including the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
Up to $500 a month will be provided for three months. The funds will go directly to residents’ landlords.
“Households that apply must demonstrate the ability to maintain rent obligations using the rental assistance plus existing resources,” according to a press release from the county on Tuesday.
The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County (HOC) will review applications using a random selection method from the final pool of applicants.
Applications will be accepted online and in a paper form. Paper applications can be picked up and must be time-stamped and dropped off at one of four box locations:
● 10400 Detrick Ave. in Kensington
● 231 East Deer Park Drive in Gaithersburg
● 101 Lakeforest Blvd., No. 200, in Gaithersburg
● 880 Bonifant St. in Silver Spring
How to apply
Residents can submit applications online here. More information about the program and application instructions can be found here.
Anyone with questions about the program can call HOC at 240-627-9606 or 240-627-9680 or send an email to CDGB_RAP@hocmc.org.
