 Applications for $1M microenterprise relief program open Wednesday
Montgomery County businesses with up to five employees eligible

By Briana Adhikusuma Follow @briadhikusuma
| Published:

Logo from Montgomery County

The smallest businesses in Montgomery County can apply soon for more financial relief through a federally funded $10 million Microenterprise Stabilization Program.

For-profit businesses with five or fewer employees are eligible for up to $10,000 apiece to help with revenue they lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses without employees, sole proprietors and independent contractors are eligible, as well. The program fund comes from a Community Development Block Grant Program from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Applications will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. on June 16.

Other qualifications for the program include:
● Applicants must be U.S. citizens or qualified immigrants.
● Business must be in Montgomery County or the owner must live in the county
● At least 51% of the business revenue must be generated in the county
● Be able to demonstrate a loss of revenue because of the health crisis
● Not be delinquent on any city, state or federal taxes; child support payments; or other penalties, and must be in good standing with the state
● Have been established as of Jan. 1, 2020
● Provide business financial documentation
● Have a Dun & Bradstreet DUNS number
● Business owners must qualify as low income and provide required documentation.

Businesses that received grants through the county’s Public Health Emergency Grant program are not eligible for Microenterprise Stabilization Program funding.

Each application will be assigned a random number and will be considered in that order by county officials.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.

