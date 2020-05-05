Two months after first coronavirus cases, county’s total passes 5,500
18 more confirmed deaths in county reported Tuesday; new total is 292
Montgomery County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 5,541 on Tuesday, an increase of 157, or about 3% from the day prior.
There were 5,384 cases on Monday.
The first known cases of the coronavirus in Maryland — three Montgomery County residents who had been on a cruise — were announced two months ago, on March 5. All three later recovered.
Eighteen new deaths were reported in the county on Tuesday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, which puts the county’s death toll at 292.
There were also 28 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Tuesday. In those cases, COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
There have been 27,117 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Tuesday morning — a 3% increase in one day — and 1,290 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, according to the Department of Health. There have been 100 probable deaths statewide.
The most deaths (553) have been in the 80+ age category.
Overall, Montgomery County has the second most coronavirus cases, after Prince George’s County, which had 7,831 as of Tuesday. Montgomery County has recorded the most deaths in the state.
There are 1,693 COVID-19 patients in the hospital statewide, which includes 1,120 in acute care and 573 in intensive care.
There have been 1,810 people released from isolation and nearly 113,000 people have tested negative for the virus in Maryland.
African Americans have recorded the most cases with 9,424, and 521 African American people have died from the virus. White people account for 6,129 of Maryland’s known cases and 537 deaths.
