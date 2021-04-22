98 COVID-19 cases reported in Montgomery County on Thursday

Ninety-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Montgomery County on Thursday, raising the total to 69,147 since the start of the pandemic last year.

No new deaths were reported. In total, there have been 1,460 confirmed deaths in Montgomery County. There have been an additional 46 “probable” deaths, meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause but it was not confirmed with a laboratory test. Most “probable” deaths were recorded in the first three months of the pandemic.

In Maryland, there have been 439,992 confirmed cases of the virus and 8,439 deaths.